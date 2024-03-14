Provider Image

Tina Ziainia, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Human Longevity
    4570 Executive Drive
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    844-838-3322

About Tina Ziainia, MD

Age:
 52
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Texas Medical School at Galveston:
 Medical School
St. Louis University Hospital:
 Residency
St. Louis University Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1447362496

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tina Ziainia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.