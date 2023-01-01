Provider Image

Trevor Tompane, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Trevor Tompane, MD

Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Emory University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1396194486

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Trevor Tompane, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.