Wilfredo Abesamis, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Wilfredo Abesamis, MD
Age:67
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Abba Som Mis
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Davao Doctors College of Medicine:Medical School
Davao Doctors College of Medicine:Internship
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY):Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1992754832
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wilfredo Abesamis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
