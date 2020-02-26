Research and rising trends have proven that eating disorders can affect people of all ages and genders, and for reasons beyond peer and environmental pressures.

In observance of National Eating Disorders Week, here are four things you may not know about these conditions:

1. Males are just as susceptible.

Societal pressure to be physically perfect is not just a female issue. Men and boys are

bombarded with images of being "cut and buff" or "lean and fit." This can result in men and boys feeling dissatisfied with their own appearance and chasing an "ideal body" with unhealthy habits and behaviors.

2. Eating disorders are on the rise in women over 50.

Anxiety over aging, divorce, loss of career, children leaving home and increased familial responsibilities can all be factors behind advanced-age eating disorders.

3. Transgender people are four times more likely to have symptoms.

Striving to meet the ideal body standards of their identified gender may increase the likelihood of a trans individual developing an eating disorder, though it is not true for all.

4. Genes play a role.

It was previously thought that some eating disorders were personal choices or caused by outside influences; however, experts have established that eating disorders are 50 to 60% inheritable.

