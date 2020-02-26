4 things you may not know about eating disorders

By The Health News Team | February 26, 2020
Tape measure, fork and knife

Research and rising trends have proven that eating disorders can affect people of all ages and genders, and for reasons beyond peer and environmental pressures.

In observance of National Eating Disorders Week, here are four things you may not know about these conditions:

1. Males are just as susceptible.

Body dysmorphia and men

Body dysmorphia and men

Societal pressure to be physically perfect is no longer just a female issue.

Societal pressure to be physically perfect is not just a female issue. Men and boys are
bombarded with images of being "cut and buff" or "lean and fit." This can result in men and boys feeling dissatisfied with their own appearance and chasing an "ideal body" with unhealthy habits and behaviors.

2. Eating disorders are on the rise in women over 50.

Eating disorders: not just for the young

Eating disorders: not just for the young

Experts report higher rates of anorexia and bulimia among women over age 50.

Anxiety over aging, divorce, loss of career, children leaving home and increased familial responsibilities can all be factors behind advanced-age eating disorders.

3. Transgender people are four times more likely to have symptoms.

The high risk of eating disorders in trans men and women

The risk of eating disorders in transgender men and women

Eating disorders affect people of all ages and genders, including transgender people.

Striving to meet the ideal body standards of their identified gender may increase the likelihood of a trans individual developing an eating disorder, though it is not true for all.

4. Genes play a role.

How genetics play a role in eating disorders

How genetics play a role in eating disorders

New study identifies a key component in the development of eating disorders.

It was previously thought that some eating disorders were personal choices or caused by outside influences; however, experts have established that eating disorders are 50 to 60% inheritable.

Talk to your doctor if you or a loved one is concerned about behaviors related to food. Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital offers specialized eating disorder treatment programs.

For the news media: To talk to an expert about eating disorders for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

How to stop politics from ruining holiday celebrations
How to stop politics from ruining holiday celebrations

The holidays should bring loved ones together, not tear them apart.

10 Simple self-care tips
10 simple self-care tips

A trip to a spa isn’t always possible. Try these 10 self-care tips instead.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up