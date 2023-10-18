Michael Reagin is senior vice president and chief information and innovation officer for Sharp HealthCare.

For nearly 25 years, Reagin has held various operational, strategy, innovation and information technology leadership roles in health care. Prior to joining Sharp in 2020, he served as chief information and innovation officer for Sentara Healthcare in Virginia. Before that, Reagin was the chief information officer for the Cleveland Clinic health system and built a best-in-class global digital medical campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He was also the chief technology officer and chief strategy officer for Providence Health & Services following his career in the U.S. Navy and Intel Corporation.

Throughout his career, Reagin has served at the forefront of identifying and implementing strategies to improve health care quality, customer experience, efficiency and safety utilizing technology. His experience and vision for improving health and health care by addressing the entire continuum is evident in his work on digital strategies, population health and data analytics.

Reagin was named CIO 100 in 2020 for leading the digital transformation at Sentara Healthcare, and in 2014 was named CIO 100 Middle East for his work at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. In 2006, Health IT and Imaging Magazine named him one of the "Top 25 Most Innovative People in Health Care IT", noting his work in provider-based disease management.

Reagin holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Hawaii Pacific University and an MBA in technology management from The University of Phoenix. He is a member of College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and Scottsdale Institute. Reagin was previously on the IBM Board of Advisors and Microsoft Health Users Group, and served as technical advisor to VMware, McKesson and Infor.