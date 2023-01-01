Adam Dao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 12
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Mosaic Eye Specialists, PC3555 Rosecrans St
Suite 107B
San Diego, CA 92110
About Adam Dao, MD
Age:39
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of North Carolina Hospitals:Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center:Medical School
Washington University in St. Louis:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Pterygium surgery
NPI
1770870446
Insurance plans accepted
Adam Dao, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
