What to do if your eyedrops have been recalled
If your favorite brand of eyedrops have been recalled, learn what to do and when to seek care.
Get the new Sharp app and manage your care from a computer or mobile device. Learn more
Quality of vision empowers you to embrace life to its fullest. At Sharp, you'll benefit from both inpatient and outpatient procedures that help improve or correct your vision.
We are dedicated to helping you both see better and live better. Our eye specialists are experts in all areas of eye care, including age-related eye health issues, and treat a variety of conditions.
Astigmatism
Cataracts
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Low vision
Macular degeneration
Nearsightedness
Other vision issues
Our expert team of surgeons, optometrists and ophthalmologists are here for you, and provide many treatment options to best fit your needs.
Age-related macular degeneration services
Cataract services
Comprehensive eye care and examinations
Cornea transplant surgery
CustomVue (individualized laser vision correction)
Endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation (ECP) treatment program for glaucoma
Glaucoma services
Intraocular lens implants
Laser refractive surgery (LASIK and IntraLASIK)
Laser vision correction surgery (LASIK, PRK and IntraLASIK)
Low-vision services, including advanced video magnifier systems, lights, special filters and telescopic eyewear
Ophthalmology and surgical services
Optical shops and contact lens services
Optometry services
Retina surgery
Sharp’s highly trained eye specialists offer eye care services at several locations across San Diego County.
If your favorite brand of eyedrops have been recalled, learn what to do and when to seek care.
Developing cataracts is a common age-related change. But they can be repaired with a brief outpatient procedure that can provide improved overall vision.