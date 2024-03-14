Provider Image

Aisha Rollins, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available

Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
    2440 Fenton St
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-656-3040

About Aisha Rollins, MD

Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Morehouse School of Medicine:
 Medical School
Loma Linda University:
 Internship
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1700103520

Insurance plans accepted

Aisha Rollins, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aisha Rollins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.