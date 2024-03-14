Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group2440 Fenton St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Aisha Rollins, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Morehouse School of Medicine:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital:Residency
NPI
1700103520
Insurance plans accepted
Aisha Rollins, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aisha Rollins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aisha Rollins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.