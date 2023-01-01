Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St
Suite 311
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English, French
Education
Ohio State University:Internship
University of Kentucky:Residency
University of Colorado:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Facial cosmetic surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and maxillofacial pathology
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
NPI
1679918288
Insurance plans accepted
Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
