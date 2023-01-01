Provider Image

Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS

Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    8008 Frost St
    Suite 311
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-292-5175

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS

In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic, English, French
Education
Ohio State University:
 Internship
University of Kentucky:
 Residency
University of Colorado:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Facial cosmetic surgery
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Oral and maxillofacial pathology
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive surgery
  • Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1679918288

Ali Dawlatly, MD, DDS, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

