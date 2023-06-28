San Diego plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery
At Sharp, our team of plastic surgeons performs a wide range of reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures.
Conditions
At Sharp, your goals are our goals, and we work directly with you to cater your experience to you. When you choose Sharp, you're choosing more than just a plastic surgeon — you're choosing a team of highly skilled experts who give you the personalized care that gets you the best possible results.
Our surgeons treat a variety of conditions, including:
Birth defects
Injuries or wounds caused by trauma
Injuries or wounds caused by cancer
Other conditions
Plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery procedures
Our plastic surgeons collaborate with other specialists in dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and vascular surgery to provide a multidisciplinary, team-focused approach for your condition.
We perform the latest procedures in facilities designed to deliver the highest standards of patient care and treatment. Some of the procedures we offer include:
Breast reconstruction
Cosmetic procedures
Head and neck reconstruction
Melanoma and other skin cancer surgery
Plastic surgery
Upper and lower extremity reconstruction
Frequently asked questions
San Diego plastic and reconstructive surgery locations
We offer a wide range of plastic and reconstructive surgery services at several locations across San Diego County.