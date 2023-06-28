Silhouette of woman with her arms raised toward the sky in front of the ocean at sunset.

San Diego plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery

At Sharp, our team of plastic surgeons performs a wide range of reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures.

Find a plastic surgeon

Conditions 

At Sharp, your goals are our goals, and we work directly with you to cater your experience to you. When you choose Sharp, you're choosing more than just a plastic surgeon — you're choosing a team of highly skilled experts who give you the personalized care that gets you the best possible results. 

Our surgeons treat a variety of conditions, including: 

  • Birth defects 

  • Injuries or wounds caused by trauma 

  • Injuries or wounds caused by cancer 

  • Other conditions

Plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery procedures 

Our plastic surgeons collaborate with other specialists in dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and vascular surgery to provide a multidisciplinary, team-focused approach for your condition. 

We perform the latest procedures in facilities designed to deliver the highest standards of patient care and treatment. Some of the procedures we offer include: 

  • Breast reconstruction 

  • Cosmetic procedures 

  • Head and neck reconstruction 

  • Melanoma and other skin cancer surgery 

  • Plastic surgery 

  • Upper and lower extremity reconstruction 

Frequently asked questions

San Diego plastic and reconstructive surgery locations

We offer a wide range of plastic and reconstructive surgery services at several locations across San Diego County.