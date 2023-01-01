Location and phone
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Catherine Quinn, MD
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh:Internship
Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427403641
Insurance plans accepted
Catherine Quinn, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Catherine Quinn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Catherine Quinn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.