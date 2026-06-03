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Catherine D. Quinn, MD, NP

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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North County Oncology Medical Clinic

760-758-5770
Fax: 760-721-8596

3617 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. North County Oncology Medical Clinic

    3617 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-758-5770
    Fax: 760-721-8596

About Catherine D. Quinn, MD, NP

I was drawn to medicine from a young age because I had a strong desire to pursue a profession where I could give back to my community and help make our world a better place. As I pursued medical training, it became clear that I built strong bonds with people and was drawn to the challenges of patients with complex illnesses. Hematology and Oncology seemed to be a great fit for my skill set, and after getting into my training, I found it to be the perfect fit. I am deeply passionate about patient care and cutting-edge evidence-based medicine. It has been the greatest honor of my life to care for patients during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives, and I try to meet that opportunity with the level of care I would hope to have for my own family. My care philosophy is that everyone deserves to get the best medicine has to offer and that personalized cancer medicine approaches lead to better outcomes and reduced toxicity. I try to stay curious with every new patient and to keep myself up to date with the latest clinical evidence. In our clinic, we have also partnered with a national clinical trials group, Profound Research, to bring clinical trials to patients in the community. I have a lively little family of 4 children and a fun-loving husband who is also a physician. We enjoy traveling, going to musicals, playing tennis and swimming with our children, and enjoying events that bring us closer to Marvel super heroes. I personally enjoying swing dancing, writing poetry, reading, learning new languages, checking out new restaurants with friends, and traveling to exotic locations.

Age: 43
Gender: Female

Education

St. George's University: Medical School
Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh: Internship
Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1427403641

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Catherine D. Quinn, MD, NP, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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