About Catherine D. Quinn, MD, NP

I was drawn to medicine from a young age because I had a strong desire to pursue a profession where I could give back to my community and help make our world a better place. As I pursued medical training, it became clear that I built strong bonds with people and was drawn to the challenges of patients with complex illnesses. Hematology and Oncology seemed to be a great fit for my skill set, and after getting into my training, I found it to be the perfect fit. I am deeply passionate about patient care and cutting-edge evidence-based medicine. It has been the greatest honor of my life to care for patients during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives, and I try to meet that opportunity with the level of care I would hope to have for my own family. My care philosophy is that everyone deserves to get the best medicine has to offer and that personalized cancer medicine approaches lead to better outcomes and reduced toxicity. I try to stay curious with every new patient and to keep myself up to date with the latest clinical evidence. In our clinic, we have also partnered with a national clinical trials group, Profound Research, to bring clinical trials to patients in the community. I have a lively little family of 4 children and a fun-loving husband who is also a physician. We enjoy traveling, going to musicals, playing tennis and swimming with our children, and enjoying events that bring us closer to Marvel super heroes. I personally enjoying swing dancing, writing poetry, reading, learning new languages, checking out new restaurants with friends, and traveling to exotic locations.

Age: 43

Gender: Female



Education St. George's University : Medical School

Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh : Internship

Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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