Daniel Cepin, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Location and phone
Daniel Cepin, MD890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Daniel Cepin, MD
Age:71
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Fellowship
Temple University:Medical School
Temple University:Internship
Temple University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pacemaker insertion
- Stent
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053320556
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Cepin, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
4.5
All very good. I have no complaint at all. Thanks.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
4.2
They gave me an explanation in detail about the results of my last tests.
Verified PatientApril 1, 2023
5.0
MD discussed results of EKG with me.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Daniel Cepin, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Cepin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
