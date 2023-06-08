Daniel Cepin, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Daniel Cepin, MD
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-482-0300

About Daniel Cepin, MD

Age:
 71
In practice since:
 1984
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:
 Fellowship
Temple University:
 Medical School
Temple University:
 Internship
Temple University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053320556
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Cepin, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
May 9, 2023
4.5
All very good. I have no complaint at all. Thanks.
Verified Patient
April 24, 2023
4.2
They gave me an explanation in detail about the results of my last tests.
Verified Patient
April 1, 2023
5.0
MD discussed results of EKG with me.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Daniel Cepin, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Cepin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.