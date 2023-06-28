The Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center is the only one of its kind in San Diego County — and one of only 125 hospitals in the U.S. to offer such services. Since 2003, we have successfully cared for more than 5,000 patients with blood conservation techniques.

We perform more than 90 percent of all surgeries without blood transfusions. By using progressive techniques to minimize blood loss, our team of highly skilled blood management specialists are able to retain an ample supply of the patient's own blood, eliminating the need for donor blood.