Bloodless medicine and surgery

At Sharp, we offer surgery options using transfusion-free or “bloodless” techniques and procedures for patients who wish to avoid the use of blood transfusions.

Procedures  

At Sharp Chula Vista’s Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center, we offer a variety of bloodless options for a range of surgical procedures, including: 

  • Cardiac bypass surgery 

  • Gall bladder removal 

  • Hip replacement 

  • Hysterectomy 

  • Knee replacement 

  • Open-heart surgery 

  • Routine appendectomies 

  • Uterine fibroid removal 

We offer alternative blood-saving techniques for a transfusion-free experience, such as: 

  • Filtering and recirculating your own blood using a cell-saver machine 

  • Operating laparoscopically to reduce incision sizes 

  • Stimulating blood-cell production through the use of certain pharmaceuticals, such as Epogen/Procrit 

  • Using electrocautery and other tools to reduce blood loss 

  • Enhancing blood circulation using volume expanders 

  • Use of the da Vinci® robotic surgical system 

  • Use of medications to promote clotting, which may prevent excessive bleeding during surgery

Resources 

At Sharp Chula Vista, our bilingual care team includes specially trained nurses, social workers and pastoral care providers to ensure you receive the support you need before and after surgery. 

We also provide a variety of bloodless medicine patient resources (PDFs) so you can be comfortable in your choice: 

Frequently asked questions

San Diego bloodless medicine locations

We offer bloodless medicine at our location in the South Bay.

Sharp Chula Vista Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center