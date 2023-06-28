Bloodless medicine and surgery
At Sharp, we offer surgery options using transfusion-free or “bloodless” techniques and procedures for patients who wish to avoid the use of blood transfusions.
Procedures
At Sharp Chula Vista’s Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center, we offer a variety of bloodless options for a range of surgical procedures, including:
Cardiac bypass surgery
Gall bladder removal
Hip replacement
Hysterectomy
Knee replacement
Open-heart surgery
Routine appendectomies
Uterine fibroid removal
We offer alternative blood-saving techniques for a transfusion-free experience, such as:
Filtering and recirculating your own blood using a cell-saver machine
Operating laparoscopically to reduce incision sizes
Stimulating blood-cell production through the use of certain pharmaceuticals, such as Epogen/Procrit
Using electrocautery and other tools to reduce blood loss
Enhancing blood circulation using volume expanders
Use of the da Vinci® robotic surgical system
Use of medications to promote clotting, which may prevent excessive bleeding during surgery
Resources
At Sharp Chula Vista, our bilingual care team includes specially trained nurses, social workers and pastoral care providers to ensure you receive the support you need before and after surgery.
We also provide a variety of bloodless medicine patient resources (PDFs) so you can be comfortable in your choice:
An Alternative to Blood Transfusions: Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center Brochure
Directive for Blood Fractions/Blood Conservation Equipment
You will need to complete this form ahead of any procedure where you refuse a blood transfusion.
Frequently asked questions
San Diego bloodless medicine locations
We offer bloodless medicine at our location in the South Bay.