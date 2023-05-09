About David Weinman, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I am always looking for new technologies that will solve patient problems in less invasive ways. I try to avoid surgical procedures when possible.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Jefferson Medical College : Medical School

University of North Carolina : Internship

University of North Carolina : Residency

Stanford University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Endoscopy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1417068800