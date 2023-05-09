Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About David Weinman, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I am always looking for new technologies that will solve patient problems in less invasive ways. I try to avoid surgical procedures when possible.
Age:63
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Jefferson Medical College:Medical School
University of North Carolina:Internship
University of North Carolina:Residency
Stanford University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
NPI
1417068800
Insurance plans accepted
David Weinman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
143 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
Good experience. Thank you so much.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
4.6
Very good overall
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Doctor listened and explained well.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
