Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
10670 Wexford St., San Diego, CA 92131
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Departments
- Internal Medicine
- Fax: 858-621-4004
- Audiology and Hearing Aid Services
- Dermatology
- Diabetes Education
- Endocrinology
- Fax: 858-621-4082
- Family Medicine
- Fax: 858-621-4022
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Fax: 858-621-4082
- OBGYN
- Fax: 858-621-4038
- Optometry
- Fax: 858-621-4101
- Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
- Fax: 858-621-4044
- Patient Financial Services
- Patient Liaison
- Pediatrics
- Fax: 858-621-4070
- Rheumatology
- Fax: 858-621-4051
- Sports Medicine
- Urology
- Fax: 858-621-4111
- Gastroenterology
- Speech Therapy
Hours
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Parking
Free parking is available in the lot along the building.