Prior to becoming a physician, I worked in a laboratory in the health care field and wanted to see the patients behind the cells by taking a more active role in the prevention and treatment of cancer. The skin can be a window to underlying medical conditions. Through a thorough examination and listening to a patient’s concerns, symptoms and history, I can assist in the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions that affect the skin, in addition to primary skin diseases. I enjoy educating patients about the effects of sun exposure and work with each individual to develop a strategy to minimize their skin cancer risks. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with my family, listening to blues and rock music, reading and hiking.

Age: 59

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education George Washington University School of Medicine : Internship

George Washington University School of Medicine : Medical School

Albany Medical College : Fellowship

University of Alabama : Residency



Areas of focus Atopic dermatitis

Cutaneous lupus

Eczema

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Skin cancer

