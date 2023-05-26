Medical Doctor
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Dermatopathology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
About Diane Scott, MD
Prior to becoming a physician, I worked in a laboratory in the health care field and wanted to see the patients behind the cells by taking a more active role in the prevention and treatment of cancer. The skin can be a window to underlying medical conditions. Through a thorough examination and listening to a patient’s concerns, symptoms and history, I can assist in the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions that affect the skin, in addition to primary skin diseases. I enjoy educating patients about the effects of sun exposure and work with each individual to develop a strategy to minimize their skin cancer risks. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with my family, listening to blues and rock music, reading and hiking.
Age:59
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
George Washington University School of Medicine:Internship
George Washington University School of Medicine:Medical School
Albany Medical College:Fellowship
University of Alabama:Residency
Areas of focus
- Atopic dermatitis
- Cutaneous lupus
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Skin cancer
NPI
1992786347
Ratings and reviews
4.7
378 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I have an inflammatory rare disease that causes permanent hair loss, in addition to an itchy and burning scalp. This disease has no cure and treatment options vary from patient to patient. My disease, Cicatricial Alopecia, while not life threatening, greatly affects my feelings of well being. However, when I see Dr. Scott, she is always reassuring, listens carefully, and is willing to explore the latest research and treatment options. I am so grateful to have a doctor that cares so much about me.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Scott always caring
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
I like the way she is thorough in her exam and takes care of areas I'm concerned about.
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
4.7
Dr Scott' biopsy was round and clean. I received a small bag with moisturizer gel and band-aids Nice.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Diane Scott, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diane Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
