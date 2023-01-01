James Nelson, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric neurology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About James Nelson, MD
Age:55
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Residency
Saint Louis University:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Medical School
University of Miami:Internship
NPI
1568434546
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Nelson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Nelson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
