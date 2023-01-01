Provider Image

Jenaya Calderilla, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Perlman Clinic
    12843 El Camino Real
    Suite 203
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-558-0399

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jenaya Calderilla, DO

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
OPTI West/Chino Valley Medical Center:
 Residency
Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
OPTI West/Chino Valley Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1407200306

Jenaya Calderilla, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.