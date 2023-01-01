Jenaya Calderilla, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Jenaya Calderilla, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic12843 El Camino Real
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jenaya Calderilla, DO
Age:40
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
OPTI West/Chino Valley Medical Center:Residency
Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
OPTI West/Chino Valley Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1407200306
Insurance plans accepted
Jenaya Calderilla, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenaya Calderilla, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenaya Calderilla, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.