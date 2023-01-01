Luis Bedoya, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Luis Bedoya, MD
I work to achieve the best for my patients.
Age:71
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cleveland Clinic:Fellowship
Jackson Memorial Hospital:Internship
Jackson Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Peru Ceyetano Heredia:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922119445
Insurance plans accepted
Luis Bedoya, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luis Bedoya, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luis Bedoya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
