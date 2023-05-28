Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Maria Gray, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Dennis Butler, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I knew that I wanted to be a pediatrician when I was eight years old and had a lot of appointments with my own doctor. The way my pediatrician interacted with me made a big difference in my health and helped me to feel better. I knew that I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others similar to the health care experience that I had. My role as a pediatrician is wonderful because I participate in a patient's care from birth to 18 years old and can view their evolution into a healthy, young adult. I appreciate building relationships my patients and their families and provide personalized care for each individual. Outside of work, I enjoy fitness including dance and lifting weights. I also love traveling and discovering new places as well as other cultures.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Wisconsin:Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of Wisconsin:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Wart treatment
NPI
1265637706
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Maria Gray, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
75 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Gray is a wonderful, compassionate caregiver. Who knows how to make my daughter feel seen and heard.
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
Dr Gray is the best of the best! Always so thorough and personable! Me and my kiddos love her!
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
She was wonderful, glad we found her.
Verified PatientApril 6, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gray was exceptional in her listening and problem solving. She went above and beyond to make we had the information we needed to make the best decision for our son's health.
Special recognitions
