I practice as a team with Dr. Dennis Butler, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I knew that I wanted to be a pediatrician when I was eight years old and had a lot of appointments with my own doctor. The way my pediatrician interacted with me made a big difference in my health and helped me to feel better. I knew that I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others similar to the health care experience that I had. My role as a pediatrician is wonderful because I participate in a patient's care from birth to 18 years old and can view their evolution into a healthy, young adult. I appreciate building relationships my patients and their families and provide personalized care for each individual. Outside of work, I enjoy fitness including dance and lifting weights. I also love traveling and discovering new places as well as other cultures.

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Wisconsin : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

University of Wisconsin : Internship



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Allergy treatment

Asthma

Chronic cough

Colic

Down syndrome

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Headache

Heartburn

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Wart treatment

