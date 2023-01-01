Provider Image

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Mark Johnson, MD
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 506
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-585-0313

About Mark Johnson, MD

I work to raise my patients' health to the highest level possible.
Age:
 76
In practice since:
 1989
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
The George Washington University:
 Medical School
University of Southern California:
 Internship
University of Southern California:
 Residency
VA Long Beach Healthcare System:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1861421372

Mark Johnson, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

