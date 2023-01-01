Mark Johnson, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Mark Johnson, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Mark Johnson, MD480 4th Ave
Suite 506
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Mark Johnson, MD
I work to raise my patients' health to the highest level possible.
Age:76
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
The George Washington University:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
VA Long Beach Healthcare System:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
1861421372
Mark Johnson, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Johnson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
Mark Johnson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
