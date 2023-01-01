About Mark Johnson, MD

I work to raise my patients' health to the highest level possible.

Age: 76

In practice since: 1989

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education The George Washington University : Medical School

University of Southern California : Internship

University of Southern California : Residency

VA Long Beach Healthcare System : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.