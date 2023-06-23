At Sharp HealthCare, we provide a full range of gastroenterology and hepatology services. And our services are offered at locations across San Diego, making it easy for you to get the care you need, when you need it.

We offer expert gastroenterology and liver care at our four acute-care hospitals across San Diego — Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

At Sharp Chula Vista, we offer endoscopy services at two convenient locations — Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center or our state-of-the-art Outpatient Surgery Center .

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, our digestive health experts at the Kamyar Endoscopy Suite are nationally recognized by the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) for superior performance, quality and positive outcomes. The team provides the latest technologies in case for both general and complex conditions.