At Sharp, our board-certified specialists use advanced technology and proven therapies to ensure the best personalized care for conditions that affect the gastrointestinal (GI) system, including the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts.
From Crohn’s disease to liver disease, gallstones to ulcers, our multidisciplinary team of experts treat all forms of acute and chronic illnesses to help improve your quality of life. We use a comprehensive and compassionate approach to care for a range of conditions, including:
Advanced polyp removal
Barrett's esophagus
Bladder disorders
Celiac disease
Cirrhosis
Colitis
Crohn’s disease
Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia/achalasia)
Diverticulitis
Gallbladder and bile duct diseases
Gallstones and bile duct stones
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Genetic liver diseases
Heartburn
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Liver cancer
Liver diseases
Pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic disease also called pancreatitis
Pancreatic pseudocysts
Stomach cancer
Strictures (narrowing or blockage of gastrointestinal tract structures)
Tumors of the gastrointestinal tract (throat, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon and rectum)
Ulcer
Viral hepatitis
Zenker’s diverticulum (outpouching of the muscle that divides the throat from the esophagus)
At Sharp, we offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient treatments ranging from general surgery for liver scarring to minimally invasive procedures for cancer treatment.
Ablation therapy — including the Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) Program for minimally invasive treatment of Barrett’s esophagus
Biopsy
Cancer treatment for the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
Endoscopic surgery
Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)
Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures
Esophageal dilation
Liver failure management
General surgery for conditions such as liver damage and pancreatitis
Liver transplant, including pre- and post-liver transplantation
Panendoscopy (upper endoscopy)
Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) — treats achalasia, a tightening of the esophagus, to restore ability to swallow
Pseudocyst drainage
Removal of cancerous growths and lesions in the gastrointestinal tract
Endoscopic fistula closure
Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR)
Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)
Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)
Robotic-assisted surgery for gallbladder and abdominal procedures
Transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) — treats GERD without surgery
Transmural gallbladder drainage (GBD)
Tumor treatment and removal
Zenker’s diverticulectomy/Zenker’s release — eliminates the obstruction between the throat and esophagus
Through the Sharp Center for Research, we also offer clinical trials for patients to find new, improved treatments.
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research at 858-939-7198 or send us an email.
NCT03259763 - gastric outlet obstruction; sponsored by Johns Hopkins University, EUS-GE vs ES for palliation of gastric outlet obstruction
We offer highly specialized care at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.
