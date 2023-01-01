Mark Smith, MD
Mark Smith, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Mark Smith, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255490330
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Smith, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
