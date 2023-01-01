Location and phone
133 West Main St133 W Main St
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
About Mary Sullivan, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Southwestern University:Internship
Southwestern University:Residency
Texas Tech University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1588893564
Insurance plans accepted
Mary Sullivan, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Sullivan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Sullivan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.