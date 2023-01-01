Provider Image

Ramni Khattar, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Arch Health Medical Group
    2125 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 230
    Escondido, CA 92029
    760-489-1458

About Ramni Khattar, DO

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
University of New Mexico:
 Fellowship
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225423619

Ramni Khattar, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

