Ramni Khattar, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Location and phone
Arch Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Parkway
Suite 230
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ramni Khattar, DO
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of New Mexico:Fellowship
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225423619
Insurance plans accepted
Ramni Khattar, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramni Khattar, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
