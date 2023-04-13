About Sneha Chintamaneni, MD

Being a pediatrician means being able to foster a life-long relationship with families. What a privilege to contribute to the well-being of a child and watch them grow. Working with children is incredible. They are the most inquisitive, compassionate, and resilient little souls. To be able to help each individual child grow into the best and healthy version of themselves is so gratifying. My practice will consist of preventive care and evidence-based medicine. I love traveling, being active, and exploring the outdoors. I enjoy yoga, photography, and hiking

Age: 30

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Telugu

Education Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Residency

University of Missouri, Kansas City : Medical School

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1710341474