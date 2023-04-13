Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Sneha Chintamaneni, MD
Being a pediatrician means being able to foster a life-long relationship with families. What a privilege to contribute to the well-being of a child and watch them grow. Working with children is incredible. They are the most inquisitive, compassionate, and resilient little souls. To be able to help each individual child grow into the best and healthy version of themselves is so gratifying. My practice will consist of preventive care and evidence-based medicine. I love traveling, being active, and exploring the outdoors. I enjoy yoga, photography, and hiking
Age:30
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Residency
University of Missouri, Kansas City:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710341474
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Sneha Chintamaneni, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
56 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
4.4
Loved the *Dr. Chintamaneni!
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
She was amazing
Verified PatientJanuary 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. C was the biggest breath of fresh air! We are so incredibly happy with her as our pediatrician for our first born son. Finding a pediatrician was the most daunting task for us but we feel so good when we're with her because she genuinely cares, she listens, takes time to answer our millions of questions, and explains things to us very thoroughly. Couldn't recommend her more.
Verified PatientDecember 11, 2022
5.0
Dr C is all around great
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
