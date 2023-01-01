Provider Image

Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services
    1620 Alpine Blvd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-662-4100

About Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Firelands Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Firelands Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1487040739

Insurance plans accepted

Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

