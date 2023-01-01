Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services1620 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO
Age:34
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Firelands Regional Medical Center:Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Firelands Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1487040739
Insurance plans accepted
Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tanen St. Clair-Brown, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
