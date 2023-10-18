As CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy, Stacey Hrountas leads a team of more than 3,000 employees dedicated to supporting 700 primary and specialty care physicians and advanced practice providers. Sharp Rees-Stealy serves more than 400,000 patients at 19 medical office sites, 5 urgent care centers and 8 retail pharmacies throughout San Diego County. Sharp Rees-Stealy has more than 184,000 commercial and Medicare Advantage members and more than 13,000 Aetna and UnitedHealthcare ACO attributed members.

Sharp Rees-Stealy is affiliated with Sharp HealthCare, a leading integrated delivery system and a 2007 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. With more than $2 billion in revenue annually, Sharp is one of San Diego's largest health care providers.

Stacey has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry. She originally joined Sharp in 1994 and has held several systemwide leadership positions, including the CEO of the Sharp HealthCare Accountable Care Organization (ACO), and vice president of managed care contracts and managed care finance for Sharp HealthCare and affiliated medical groups. Prior to joining Sharp, Stacey held the acting CEO role and director of network management and contracting at Aetna Health Plans of San Diego, executive director of Mercy Physicians Medical Group, MetLife HealthCare Network, Travelers Health Network and Community Care Network.

She currently serves on the California Association of Physician Group's (CAPG) board of directors, the Integrated Healthcare Association board of directors, is chair of the North San Diego Business Chamber board of directors and has served as chair of the California Hospital Association Managed Care Committee and was chair of the CAPG Managed Care Committee.

Stacey holds a bachelor of science in kinesiology from University of California, Los Angeles, and a master's in public health-health services administration from San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health.

In 2015, Stacey was named Business Leader of the Year by the North San Diego Business Chamber, and in 2002, she was a recipient of the Women in Industry award from the San Diego YMCA.