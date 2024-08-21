Insurance through a job
See if your employer offers a plan Sharp accepts.
Choose the extraordinary level of care called The Sharp Experience.
Whether you’re going through open enrollment or a life change, Sharp can help you find the insurance plan and doctor right for you. Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan.
See if your employer offers a plan Sharp accepts.
Explore options, including Covered California.
Eligible for Medicare? View Medicare plans we accept and get enrolled.
Filter by insurance plans Sharp accepts:
Whether it’s in person, on the go or from the comfort of home, Sharp delivers exceptional care when and where you need it.
Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, or start a chat below.