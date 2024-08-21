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The science of medicine. The art of caring.

Choose the extraordinary level of care called The Sharp Experience.

Find a doctor

It's easy to choose Sharp.

Whether you’re going through open enrollment or a life change, Sharp can help you find the insurance plan and doctor right for you. Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan.

Step 1: Enroll in a health plan Sharp accepts.

Insurance through a job

See if your employer offers a plan Sharp accepts.

Plans we accept

Need to purchase insurance

Explore options, including Covered California.

Buy insurance

Eligible for Medicare? View Medicare plans we accept and get enrolled.

Filter by insurance plans Sharp accepts:

Sharp Health PlanAnthem Blue CrossAetnaBlue ShieldUnitedHealthcareMedicareCignaSee all
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Health care your way

Whether it’s in person, on the go or from the comfort of home, Sharp delivers exceptional care when and where you need it.

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Easily manage your health

Use the Sharp app to book visits, join waitlists, message your doctor and more.

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Same-day primary care

Book in-person or virtual same-day doctor’s visits.

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Virtual care

See a doctor in minutes, from wherever you are.

Have a question? We’re here to help.

Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, or start a chat below.