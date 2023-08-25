Your first step in choosing Sharp HealthCare is to pick an insurance plan that includes Sharp. We accept almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan, insurances offered through Covered California, as well as plans for Medicare-eligible patients. If you need help, check out our tips for choosing a health plan.

Once you’ve selected an insurance plan, our physician-referral nurses can help you choose a doctor based on your coverage, as well as your preferred office location, specialty, language spoken and more. Call them at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can also search for a doctor online.