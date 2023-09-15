Same-day virtual care
Schedule a visit today
With virtual care, you can receive care from the comfort of your home. You will meet with a provider by video or phone who can address various symptoms and conditions.
What symptoms can be treated at a virtual care visit?
You can be seen for a variety of conditions, including:
Allergies
Anxiety/stress
Cough, congestion or sore throat
Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
Earache or eye discomfort
Minor cuts and burns
Mild headache
Rashes
Sprains and strains
Urinary issues in women
Signing in to your Sharp account allows us to connect your medical records with your virtual care visit, display doctor's notes and any follow up instructions.