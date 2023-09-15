Same-day virtual care

With virtual care, you can receive care from the comfort of your home. You will meet with a provider by video or phone who can address various symptoms and conditions.

What symptoms can be treated at a virtual care visit?

You can be seen for a variety of conditions, including:

  • Allergies

  • Anxiety/stress

  • Cough, congestion or sore throat

  • Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

  • Earache or eye discomfort

  • Minor cuts and burns

  • Mild headache

  • Rashes

  • Sprains and strains

  • Urinary issues in women

Signing in to your Sharp account allows us to connect your medical records with your virtual care visit, display doctor's notes and any follow up instructions.