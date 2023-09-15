Same-day virtual care

There are several ways we will notify you when it's time to create your new Sharp account.

You might receive an email prompting you to activate your new Sharp account and download the Sharp app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You will also be able to set up your account via a desktop computer using an up-to-date browser such as Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

If you visit a Sharp clinic for an appointment or doctor’s visit, our clinic staff might ask you to sign up while you're at the front desk or in the exam room

You might receive a Sharp account activation code on your visit summary or on a billing statement

You might receive a text message or email with an activation code when you come in for a visit

You can also call us at 1-800-827-4277 for help creating your account. We'll help validate your information and you may need to answer some questions to verify your identity.