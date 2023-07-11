Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Physical Therapy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
300 Fir St., San Diego, CA 92101
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:30 am
Hours
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
How to find us
Parking
There is no charge to use the parking garage entrance on Grape Street between Third and Fourth avenues.