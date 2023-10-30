May 4, 2023

Sharp hospitals have once again scored all A's in national safety grades.

The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that tracks and promotes progress in the quality and safety of American health care, made the announcement this morning. The recognition precedes National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week – providing us with one of many reasons this month to celebrate our team members and the extraordinary level of care we provide.



The Leapfrog assessment includes more than 30 evidence-based measures, including patient satisfaction scores, all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs – and rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections.

The announcement of the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide, included the following marks:

“A” for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

“A” for Sharp Coronado Hospital

“A” for Sharp Grossmont Hospital

“A” for Sharp Memorial Hospital

These latest national recognitions demonstrate the continued dedication and commitment of all Sharp staff and caregivers. Thank you for your vigilance and dedication to making Sharp the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.