The journey to reach your health goals can sometimes be a challenge. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we're here to help bring patients together with shared experiences and provide the opportunity to meet others who have a common wellness goal.

As part of our Be Well health initiative, we offer shared medical appointments — a one-hour virtual visit with 10 to 15 patients who share a common goal to improve their health through nutrition education and behavior modification.

Register for a Be Well shared medical appointment

Patients can register for a one-hour shared medical appointment by choosing one of the dates and times below:

Frequently asked questions

Be Well shared medical appointment resources

We're here to help

If you have questions about the Be Well shared medical appointment or to see if you're a candidate, call us at 858-499-2704 for more information.