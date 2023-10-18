Get support and be well together

The journey to reach your health goals can sometimes be a challenge. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we're here to help bring patients together with shared experiences and provide the opportunity to meet others who have a common wellness goal.

As part of our Be Well health initiative, we offer shared medical appointments — a one-hour virtual visit with 10 to 15 patients who share a common goal to improve their health through nutrition education and behavior modification.

Register for a Be Well shared medical appointment

Patients can register for a one-hour shared medical appointment by choosing one of the dates and times below:

Frequently asked questions

Am I a candidate for a Be Well shared medical appointment? If you are between the age of 18 to 64 with an HMO or PPO plan, and have no specific health concerns, a shared medical appointment may be right for you. Sharp Rees-Stealy patients can call 858-499-2704 to inquire about availability. Who leads the Be Well shared medical appointment? Shared medical appointments are facilitated by a doctor and other trained medical staff. What if I have a technical problem with my Be Well shared medical appointment? If you have issues connecting to your Be Well shared medical appointment through Zoom, please view the Zoom learning center for assistance.

Be Well shared medical appointment resources

We're here to help

If you have questions about the Be Well shared medical appointment or to see if you're a candidate, call us at 858-499-2704 for more information.