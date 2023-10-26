After-hours pediatric care

We offer after-hours pediatric care daily until 8 pm for those times when your child needs to see the doctor outside of regular office hours. To make an after-hours appointment, call 858-499-2701.

Children are seen by appointment only in the Pediatric After-Hours Clinics at:

Pediatric and adolescent patients may also be seen on a walk-in basis at any Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care center for acute illness and injuries. Urgent care centers are open daily.

