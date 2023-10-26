How to get care from Sharp Rees-Stealy
We know how important it is for you to get the care you need — when and where you need it. We offer several options for same-day and next-day care, as well as your routine medical care.
Same-day care
Virtual urgent care
Urgent care
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.
Over-the-phone medical advice
We offer an after-hours nurse advice phone service for all our members. If you have a health care question after regular business hours — or on the weekend — a single phone call puts you in touch with experienced registered nurses. With patience and understanding, they will help you determine the most appropriate treatment for any health concern you may have.
Call 1-800-767-4277 to speak to a registered nurse, Monday through Friday, 5 pm to 8 am, and 24 hours a day on weekends and holidays.
After-hours pediatric care
We offer after-hours pediatric care daily until 8 pm for those times when your child needs to see the doctor outside of regular office hours. To make an after-hours appointment, call 858-499-2701.
Children are seen by appointment only in the Pediatric After-Hours Clinics at:
Pediatric and adolescent patients may also be seen on a walk-in basis at any Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care center for acute illness and injuries. Urgent care centers are open daily.
Appointments
To schedule online, use our Find a Doctor tool or via FollowMyHealth®. We offer both in-person and virtual visits, so you can get the care you need from anywhere. Same-day and next-day primary care appointments are also available.