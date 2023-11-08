Sharp Rees-Stealy patient resources

If you're a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy or see a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctor under a contracted HMO plan, services provided outside of Sharp Rees-Stealy are not covered unless approved in advance by Sharp Rees-Stealy.

If you need immediate care, our in-person and virtual urgent care services are available daily. Unless your health plan offers other options, only Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Centers are in your network.

Have questions? We're here to help. Call us at 858-499-2600.