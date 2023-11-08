Sharp Rees-Stealy patient resources
We're here to help you take an active role in your health care. Here, you'll find valuable patient resources to help you manage your family's health care.
Take an active role in your health
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, your health and well-being are our top priority. That's why we provide many resources to help you stay informed and be empowered to manage your care.
Medical procedure instructions
Review or download instructions to help you prepare for your procedure or doctor’s appointment.
Health and wellness resources
Learn more about the health and wellness programs offered by Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management.
Webinar classes
Be Well for Life Webinar (previously known as New Weigh)
Weight-loss resources
Sharing your medical and billing information
Please print and use this permission to discuss protected health information form to allow someone to speak to Sharp Rees-Stealy representatives regarding your medical care, billing information or both.
This does not grant permission to make decisions about your health care or to request or receive medical records.
Return completed forms by:
Email: SRS.Forms@sharp.com
Fax: 858-636-2424
Mail: Attention HIM
300 Fir Street
San Diego, CA 92101