Sharp hospitals achieve Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence

The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) awarded Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital with prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care.

Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns receive National Institute of Health grant

Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns were selected to join the prestigious Neonatal Research Network, a network of top neonatal intensive care centers nationwide, funded by a $2.3 million award from the National Institute of Health. Together, Sharp HealthCare and the centers will conduct clinical trials and observational studies to develop new technologies and life-saving innovations to improve care for at-risk newborns, primarily extremely low birthweight infants. Sharp was the only center chosen to participate in Southern California.

Sharp hospitals earn top marks in national safety survey

Sharp HealthCare's acute-care hospitals scored high in Leapfrog's Fall 2023 national safety grade survey. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital received an A, and Sharp Coronado Hospital received a B.

Sharp HealthCare Named Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

Sharp HealthCare has been named a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), making Sharp the first Network of Excellence on the West Coast. This recognition was given to our five Centers of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, and includes all Sharp entities, nine different specialties and 30 Surgeons of Excellence candidates.

Sharp hospitals recognized for stroke care

Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital each earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with recognition on the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Sharp Coronado Hospital earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award with recognition on the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The award recognizes a commitment to improving stroke care through consistently adhering to the latest scientific treatment guidelines for treating stroke and improving patient outcomes.

Sharp hospitals recognized by Press Ganey for patient experience and physician engagement

Sharp Coronado Hospital won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience Award in Outpatient Services. Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital won the Pinnacle of Excellence for Physician Engagement Award for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in physician engagement over three years.

Sharp emergency departments earn prestigious Lantern Award

Sharp Grossmont and Sharp Memorial Hospitals received the prestigious Lantern Award, presented by the Emergency Nurses Association, an honor bestowed upon just 1% of the nation’s emergency departments for exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. This is Sharp Memorial’s fourth consecutive Lantern Award.

Sharp hospitals maintain distinguished Planetree designation

Sharp is the only system worldwide to have all of its acute-care hospitals awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International, the nonprofit patient advocacy group of Planetree, Inc. Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of two hospitals in the world to receive Gold Certification five times.

U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list

For the second year in a row, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns were named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. This distinction recognizes hospitals nationwide for quality measures, such as low C-section rates, low newborn complication rates, and low early elective delivery rates, among other criteria.

Highest member-rated Medicare Advantage plan in California

Sharp Direct Advantage members gave Sharp Health Plan the highest ratings for a Medicare Advantage plan in California for 2024, with the highest member-rating for customer service, health care quality and coordination.

California’s Best Medicare Advantage

With a 4.5 Medicare Star rating from CMS for 2024, Sharp Health Plan is the best Medicare Advantage plan in California.

Best Medicare Advantage plan in California

Sharp Health Plan was the only plan to be included in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report list of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California.

Highest member-rated health plan in San Diego

Sharp Health Plan is the highest member-rated commercial health plan in San Diego, with the highest member-rating for customer care, health care and specialist based on 2023 National Committee for Quality Assurance Quality Compass® CAHPS® results.

Health equity accredited health plan

Sharp Health Plan received the Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA awards the accreditation to organizations that are leaders in addressing health equity, analyzing clinical performance and consumer experience through a comprehensive framework.

Awards history