Awards and recognitions
Sharp HealthCare is frequently recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence and high-quality patient care by local and national organizations.
Sharp hospitals achieve Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence
The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) awarded Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital with prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care.
Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns receive National Institute of Health grant
Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns were selected to join the prestigious Neonatal Research Network, a network of top neonatal intensive care centers nationwide, funded by a $2.3 million award from the National Institute of Health. Together, Sharp HealthCare and the centers will conduct clinical trials and observational studies to develop new technologies and life-saving innovations to improve care for at-risk newborns, primarily extremely low birthweight infants. Sharp was the only center chosen to participate in Southern California.
Sharp hospitals earn top marks in national safety survey
Sharp HealthCare's acute-care hospitals scored high in Leapfrog's Fall 2023 national safety grade survey. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital received an A, and Sharp Coronado Hospital received a B.
Sharp HealthCare Named Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery
Sharp HealthCare has been named a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), making Sharp the first Network of Excellence on the West Coast. This recognition was given to our five Centers of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, and includes all Sharp entities, nine different specialties and 30 Surgeons of Excellence candidates.
Sharp hospitals recognized for stroke care
Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital each earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with recognition on the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Sharp Coronado Hospital earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award with recognition on the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The award recognizes a commitment to improving stroke care through consistently adhering to the latest scientific treatment guidelines for treating stroke and improving patient outcomes.
Sharp hospitals recognized by Press Ganey for patient experience and physician engagement
Sharp Coronado Hospital won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience Award in Outpatient Services. Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital won the Pinnacle of Excellence for Physician Engagement Award for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in physician engagement over three years.
Sharp emergency departments earn prestigious Lantern Award
Sharp Grossmont and Sharp Memorial Hospitals received the prestigious Lantern Award, presented by the Emergency Nurses Association, an honor bestowed upon just 1% of the nation’s emergency departments for exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. This is Sharp Memorial’s fourth consecutive Lantern Award.
Sharp hospitals maintain distinguished Planetree designation
Sharp is the only system worldwide to have all of its acute-care hospitals awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International, the nonprofit patient advocacy group of Planetree, Inc. Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of two hospitals in the world to receive Gold Certification five times.
U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list
For the second year in a row, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns were named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. This distinction recognizes hospitals nationwide for quality measures, such as low C-section rates, low newborn complication rates, and low early elective delivery rates, among other criteria.
Highest member-rated Medicare Advantage plan in California
Sharp Direct Advantage members gave Sharp Health Plan the highest ratings for a Medicare Advantage plan in California for 2024, with the highest member-rating for customer service, health care quality and coordination.
California’s Best Medicare Advantage
With a 4.5 Medicare Star rating from CMS for 2024, Sharp Health Plan is the best Medicare Advantage plan in California.
Best Medicare Advantage plan in California
Sharp Health Plan was the only plan to be included in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report list of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California.
Highest member-rated health plan in San Diego
Sharp Health Plan is the highest member-rated commercial health plan in San Diego, with the highest member-rating for customer care, health care and specialist based on 2023 National Committee for Quality Assurance Quality Compass® CAHPS® results.
Health equity accredited health plan
Sharp Health Plan received the Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA awards the accreditation to organizations that are leaders in addressing health equity, analyzing clinical performance and consumer experience through a comprehensive framework.
Awards history
U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns and Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns
Certification as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance - Sharp Health Plan
Fall 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital; B for Sharp Coronado Hospital
Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Honors Award - Sharp HospiceCare
5 out of 5 overall star rating from Medicare & Medicaid Services - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Age-Friendly Health System – Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Single Location - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Medical Group - Sharp Community Medical Group
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hearing Aid Store - Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Audiologist - Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Laser Eye Center - Sharp Rees-Stealy Laser Eye Center
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Pharmacy - Sharp Rees-Stealy Pharmacies
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Weight Loss Clinic/Counseling - Sharp Rees-Stealy Weight Management
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Insurance Provider - Sharp Health Plan
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" In-Home Care Medical - Sharp HospiceCare
San Diego Magazine's "The Best of San Diego 2023" Hospital - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Magazine's "The Best of San Diego 2023" Health Insurance - Sharp Health Plan
American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll - Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital; American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Emergency Nurses Association's Lantern Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation - Sharp HealthCare
Newsweek "America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2023" - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Center of Excellence designation from the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology - Sharp Mary Birch
Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Selected to join Neonatal Research Network, a network of top neonatal intensive care centers nationwide, funded by a $2.3 million award from the National Institute of Health - Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns
Newsweek "World's Best Hospitals 2023" - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience Award in Outpatient Services - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence for Physician Engagement Award - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Planetree Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Recognized as a top hospital for bariatric surgery by Money magazine in partnership with The Leapfrog Group - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Donor Care Network Center of Excellence - Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program
Highest member-rated health plan in California for the eighth year in a row - Sharp Health Plan
5 out of 5 overall star rating from Medicare - Sharp Health Plan
U.S. News & World Report Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California - Sharp Health Plan
U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list - Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospitals - Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Recognized for developing innovative solutions to reduce the risk of patient harm when infusing non-cytotoxic vesicant/irritant medications via peripheral intravenous lines at Institute for Safe Medication Practices' 25th Annual Cheers Awards - Sharp HealthCare
Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Recognized as one of the top health systems for heart care in the U.S. by the American College of Cardiology - Sharp HealthCare
Honor Roll Award recipient for maternity and low-c section rates by the California Health and Human Services Agency - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Best Hospital in America list by Money and The Leapfrog Group - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Best Hospital in America for Maternity Care list by Money and The Leapfrog Group - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
100 Top Hospitals® Winner by IBM Watson Health - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Chula Vista Champion by the City of Chula Vista - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Recognized by Newsweek as No. 1 in San Diego and No. 13 in the nation for America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 - Sharp McDonald Center
Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
5 out of 5 overall star rating from Medicare - Sharp Health Plan
U.S. News & World Report Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California - Sharp Health Plan
Ranked as the 10th largest behavioral health hospital in the US, largest in California and 6th largest not-for-profit behavioral health hospital in the US by Modern Healthcare
Fourth consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet designation - Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll - Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Ranked by The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility as No. 1 hospital that received an “A” grade in patient outcomes, value of care, and health equity while also experiencing a high COVID-19 burden during the first year of the pandemic - Sharp Chula Vista
Highest member-rated Medicare Advantage plan in San Diego - Sharp Health Plan
5 out of 5 overall star rating from Covered California™ - Sharp Health Plan
Highest member-rated health plan in California for the seventh year in a row - Sharp Health Plan
4.5 out of 5 stars from the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Single Location - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Audiologist - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Laser Eye Center - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Pharmacy - Sharp Rees-Stealy Pharmacies
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Weight Loss Clinic/Counseling - Sharp Rees-Stealy Weight Management
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Insurance Provider – Sharp Health Plan
Certificate of Distinction by The Joint Commission - Sharp HealthCare’s Transitions Advanced Illness Management program
Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
U.S. News & World Report for 2021-2022 rated Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility as "High Performing" status in Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care
Star-News voted Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center the 2021 Best South County Hospital
Magnet designation, American Nurses Credentialing Center - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Gold Standard Level 1 accreditation as an "Accredited Senior-Friendly Emergency Department" by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, A for Sharp Coronado Hospital, B for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, A for Sharp Memorial Hospital
First hospital in San Diego county to receive Sepsis Certification from The Joint Commission and the 10th hospital in California to earn certification - Sharp Grossmont
4.5 out of 5 overall star rating from Medicare - Sharp Health Plan
U.S. News and World Report Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California - Sharp Health Plan
Newsweek's Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 - Sharp Grossmont
Healthgrade's Patient Safety Excellence Award and Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award - Sharp Chula Vista
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Single Location - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Audiologist - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hearing Aid Store - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" In-Home Medical Care - Sharp Home Health
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Laser Eye Center - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Pharmacy - Sharp Rees-Stealy Pharmacies
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Insurance Provider - Sharp Health Plan
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Weight Loss Clinic/Counseling - Sharp Rees-Stealy Weight Management
“Top 10% Recognition for Clinical Quality” for measurement year 2020 as part of Integrated Healthcare Association’s Align. Measure. Perform. program - Sharp Rees-Stealy
Association for HealthCare Philanthropy (AHP) High Performer - Foundations of Sharp HealthCare
Full accreditation from Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care - Sharp Specialty Pharmacy Services
Chula Vista Community Champion by the City of Chula Vista - Sharp Chula Vista
Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, A for Sharp Coronado Hospital, B for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, A for Sharp Memorial Hospital
100 Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld - Sharp HealthCare
Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, A for Sharp Coronado Hospital, B for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, A for Sharp Memorial Hospital
Bronze Standard Level 3 accreditation as an "Accredited Senior-Friendly Emergency Department" by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience in Outpatient Services - Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Planetree Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Elite Status (highest level) by America's Physician Groups (APG) - Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
San Diego Business Journal's Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards (top large public company) - Sharp HealthCare
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Single Location - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Medical Group - Sharp Community Medical Group
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Audiologist - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hearing Aid Store - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" In-Home Care (Medical) - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Laser Eye Center - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Massage - Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Pharmacy - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Weight Loss Clinic/Counseling - Sharp Rees-Stealy Weight Management
Honor Roll Award for Patient Safety by the California Health and Human Services Agency, Hospital Quality Institute and Cal Hospital Compare - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Honor Roll Award for Maternity by the California Health and Human Services Agency, Hospital Quality Institute and Cal Hospital Compare - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Uptown/Downtown News Best Hospital - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Association for HealthCare Philanthropy (AHP) High Performer - Foundations of Sharp HealthCare
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in National Committee for Quality Assurance's private health insurance plan ratings 2019-20 - Sharp Health Plan
4.5 out of 5 overall star rating from Medicare - Sharp Health Plan
U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes - Birch Patrick Convalescent Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital Skilled Nursing
Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, A for Sharp Coronado Hospital, B for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, A for Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hospital Single Location - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Hearing Aid - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" In-Home Care (Medical) - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Laser Eye Center - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune "San Diego's Best" Pharmacy - Sharp Rees-Stealy
100 Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld - Sharp HealthCare
Most Wired by Hospitals & Health Networks - Sharp HealthCare
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Survey - A for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, A for Sharp Coronado Hospital, B for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, A for Sharp Memorial Hospital
Newsweek "World's Best Hospitals 2019" - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology Center of Excellence - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Elite Status (highest level) by America's Physician Groups (APG) - Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
Hearst Health Prize - Sharp HealthCare Transitions Advanced Illness Management Program
Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity - Sharp HealthCare
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 5-star rating for long-term care - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Commendable accreditation status by National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in NCQA's private health insurance plan ratings 2019-20 - Sharp Health Plan
Smart Care California's C-section honor roll for meeting or surpassing a federal target aimed at reducing births via Cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Planetree Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Forbes America's Best Employers for Women - Sharp HealthCare
Most Wired by Hospitals & Health Networks - Sharp HealthCare
Elite Status (highest level) by America's Physician Groups (APG) - Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
100 Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld - Sharp HealthCare
Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity - Sharp HealthCare
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Comprehensive Stroke Center Designation - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Quality Achievement Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
"A" Rating for Spring 2018 from Leapfrog Group - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital
Joint Commission Three-Year Accreditation - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
Women's Choice Award: America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Joint Commission Acute Stroke Ready Certification - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Excellent accreditation status (highest level) by National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in NCQA's private health insurance plan ratings 2018-19 - Sharp Health Plan
Smart Care California's C-section honor roll for meeting or surpassing a federal target aimed at reducing births via Cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program (EURP) honoree - Sharp Grossmont Endoscopy Unit
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
100 Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld - Sharp HealthCare
Most Wired by Hospitals & Health Networks - Sharp HealthCare
Energy Grand Champion by San Diego Gas & Electric - Sharp HealthCare
North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award by Talent Board - Sharp HealthCare
Nation's Top Performers by The Joint Commission - Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Elite Status (highest level) by California Association of Physician Groups (CAPG) - Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
Excellent accreditation status (highest level) by National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in NCQA's private health insurance plan ratings 2017-18 - Sharp Health Plan
The Leapfrog Group Top Hospital Award - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Better Business Bureau Environmental Stewardship Award - Sharp HealthCare
Gay San Diego magazine Gold Award for Best Hospital - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Forbes America's Best Employers - Sharp HealthCare
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Medical Group - Sharp Community Medical Group
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Hospital - Sharp Memorial Hospital
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Hearing Aid Store - Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers
Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies - Sharp HealthCare
One of Global Healthcare Exchange's "Best 50" Supply Chains in North America - Sharp HealthCare
Women's Choice Award® as one of America's best hospitals for heart care - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
10 consecutive years as Planetree Patient-Centered Designated Hospital by Planetree International (one of only three hospitals in the world to do so) - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval Designation for Joint Replacement - Sharp Coronado Hospital
California Resource Recovery Association 2017 Outstanding Recycling Program - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Smart Care California's C-section honor roll for meeting or surpassing a federal target aimed at reducing births via Cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Medical Group - Sharp Community Medical Group
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's 2016 Most Wired - Sharp HealthCare
Forbes America's Best Employers 2016, No. 16 overall, No. 2 newcomers - Sharp HealthCare
Ethisphere's 2016 World's Most Ethical Companies - Sharp HealthCare
2016 Women's Choice Award as one of America's best hospitals for obstetrics - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
2016 Women's Choice Award as one of America's best hospitals for patient experience - Sharp Coronado Hospital
International Travel & Health Insurance Journal Global Medical Provider of the Year - Sharp HealthCare
California Association of Physician Groups' Elite Status Designation (highest possible) - Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp Community medical groups
Becker's Hospital Review list of 100 hospitals with great orthopedic programs - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Excellent accreditation status (highest level) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in NCQA's private health insurance plan ratings 2016-17 - Sharp Health Plan
Smart Care California's C-section honor roll for meeting or surpassing a federal target aimed at reducing births via Cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Medical Group - Sharp Community Medical Group
Becker's Hospital Review List of 100 Hospitals With Great Orthopedic Programs 2015 - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Excellent accreditation status (highest level) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) - Sharp Health Plan
One of the highest-rated health plans in California and the nation in NCQA's private health insurance plan ratings 2015-16 - Sharp Health Plan
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines ®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke SM Honor Roll Elite designation - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's 2015 Most Wired - Sharp HealthCare
2015 Women's Choice Award as one of America's best hospitals for cancer care - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
IDG's Computerworld list of "Best Places to Work" for IT professionals - Sharp HealthCare
2015 Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services five-star rating for patient experience - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Consumer Reports: health study ranked 12th nationally - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Axial Exchange: ranked No. 5 of all California hospitals for patient engagement - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Planetree Designation with Distinction (2013 and 2015) - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
Greystone.Net and StayWell Bronze Award for Best Use of Multimedia and Gold Award for Best Use of Performance Analytics - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp.com
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold-Plus Award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Quality Achievement Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital Designation With Distinction - Sharp Coronado Hospital
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Hospital Group - Sharp HealthCare
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Hospital - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
U-T San Diego "Best in San Diego" Best Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Beacon Gold Level Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital 4-East Progressive Care Unit
SDG&E Healthcare 2014 Energy Champion - Sharp HealthCare
Lung Cancer Alliance Screening Center of Excellence - Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Healthgrades 2014 Outstanding Patient Experience Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Ethisphere's 2014 World's Most Ethical Companies - Sharp HealthCare
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Beacon Gold Level Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital Surgical Intensive Care Unit
MCG Doyle Award - Sharp Rees-Stealy
Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award in Employee Engagement - Sharp HealthCare, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp Rees-Stealy
Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Satisfaction - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award in Physician Satisfaction - Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Press Ganey Beacon of Excellence Award in Employee Engagement - Sharp HealthCare
Press Ganey Beacon of Excellence Award in Patient Satisfaction - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Press Ganey Beacon of Excellence Award in Physician Engagement - Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
IDG's Computerworld list of "Best Places to Work" for IT professionals - Sharp HealthCare at No. 6
City of San Diego Waste Reduction and Recycling Program's Recycler of the Year - Sharp HealthCare
Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies - Sharp HealthCare
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's 2013 Most Wired - Sharp HealthCare
Integrated Healthcare Association's Top Performing and Most Improved Medical Groups - Sharp Rees-Stealy
American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Comprehensive Community Cancer Center - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
Breast Cancer Accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital
The Joint Commission's Top Performer's in Quality - Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital/Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
American Academy of Gynecologic Laparoscopists Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence - Sharp Rees-Stealy
eHealthcare Leadership Gold Award for Best Social Networking, Gold Award for Best Doctor Directory and eHealth Organizational Commitment Award - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp.com
Greystone Best in Class Gold Award for Best Execution of Social Media Tactics and Bronze Award for Best Use of Analytics - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp.com
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Rating - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
eHealthcare Leadership Silver Award for Best Patient Access and Convenience - mySharp
eHealthcare Leadership Gold Award for Best Intranet, Gold Award for Best Overall Internet Site, Gold Award for Best Mobile Communications and eHealth Organizational Commitment Award - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp.com
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's 2012 Most Wired - Sharp HealthCare
American Hospital Association Circle of Life Award - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp HospiceCare
Associated General Contractors of America National Design Excellence Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Design-Build Institute of America Regional Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital
American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Quality Achievement Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Becker's Hospital Review's "100 Greatest Hospitals" list - Sharp Memorial Hospital
HealthExecNews.com's "Most Beautiful Hospital in the World" - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital - Sharp Memorial Hospital
American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence - Women's Imaging Center at Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion
HealthCare IT News Where to Work: Best Hospital IT Departments winner - Sharp HealthCare IT Department
2011 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Innovative Provider Organization Inductee - Sharp HealthCare
eHealthcare Leadership Platinum Award for Best Overall Internet Site, Gold Award for Best Mobile Communications and eHealth Organizational Commitment Winner - Sharp HealthCare and Sharp.com
San Diego Society for Human Resources Management's Crystal Winner - Sharp HealthCare's Human Resources Department
San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Hospital - Sharp Memorial Hospital
San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
California Association of Physician Groups Standards of Excellence Elite Status - Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
InformationWeek 500 listing of nation's most innovative users of business technology - Sharp HealthCare
The Joint Commission Center of Excellence for total hip and total knee procedures - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Healthgrades 2011 Outstanding Patient Experience Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Care Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Women's Health Center
No. 1 hospital network in California and No. 13 in nation by SDI - Sharp HealthCare
ENERGY STAR Award for energy-efficient hospitals - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Spirit of Planetree Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital caregivers
Press Ganey Top Improver Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Press Ganey Best Place to Practice Award - Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet® redesignation - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
eHealthcare Leadership Platinum Award for Best Overall Internet Site, Gold Award for Best e-business Site and finalist for eHealth Organizational Commitment - Sharp.com
Greystone.Net and StayWell Custom Communications Best in Class Client Bronze Awards for Best Use of Social Media and Best Method of Driving Traffic to Website - Sharp.com
Department of Health and Human Services Gold Medal of Honor - Sharp Memorial Hospital Organ Transplantation Program
Sodexo Spirit of Caring Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital Landscaping Program
San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Medical Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
San Diego Union-Tribune's Best Hospital - Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Silver Performance Achievement Award for Cardiac Care - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
National Accreditation Program for Breast Center's three-year designation as accredited breast centers - The David and Donna Long Center for Cancer Treatment at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and The Breast Cancer Center at the Sharp Memorial Hospital Cancer Institute
InformationWeek 500 listing of nation's most innovative users of business technology - Sharp HealthCare
Soliant Health's "Most Beautiful Hospital in America" - Sharp Memorial Hospital
American Hospital Association's Circle of Life Citation of Honor - Sharp HospiceCare
Planetree Patient-Center Hospital Redesignation - Sharp Coronado Hospital (first in nation)
College of Surgeons' Trauma Quality Improvement Program's top 20 percent in categories of mortality - Sharp Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center
Anthem Blue Cross and PacifiCare's California's Top-Performing Physician Group - Sharp Rees-Stealy
Blue Shield of California's Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care® - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG)'s Best New Program working to reduce traffic congestion and cut emissions - Sharp's transportation program
Certificate of Excellence from California Hospital Assessment and Reporting Task Force - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Beacon Award for Critical Care Excellence® - Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit and Surgical Intensive Care Unit
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines awards for quality care in treating patients - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Blue Distinction Centers for spine surgery and knee and hip replacement - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital
Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement - Sharp Coronado Hospital
No. 1 hospital network in California and No. 6 in nation by SDI - Sharp HealthCare
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Performance Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
2009 Press Ganey Best Place to Practice Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
American Heart Association's Gold Performance Achievement Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
7th annual Best in Class Award by Greystone.Net in the following categories: Best Overall Website, Best Redesigned Website, Best Use of Analytics, Best Method of Driving Traffic to Site and Best Use of Cross-Media Approaches - Sharp.com
California Construction magazine Award of Merit - Sharp Memorial Hospital
No. 189 in InformationWeek magazine's 500 leading users of business technology - Sharp HealthCare
California Association of Physician Groups' Elite Status Designation (highest possible) - Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp Community medical groups
American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines Program's Bronze Performance Achievement Award - Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Healthcare Financial Management Association's High Performance in the Revenue Cycle Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
The Joint Commission's Stroke Center Certification - Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Union-Tribune readers vote San Diego's "Best Hospital" - Sharp HealthCare
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's "Most Wired" health care systems list - Sharp HealthCare
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Program Gold Performance Achievement Award - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
U.S. News & World Report's 65 Best Community Hospitals - Sharp Memorial Hospital
California's Best Places to Work Program - Sharp HealthCare
No. 1 hospital network in Southern California and No. 13 in nation by SDI - Sharp HealthCare
eHealthcare Leadership Awards: Distinction Award for Best Web 2.0/Rich Media for a Healthcare System and Distinction Award for Best Overall Internet Site for a Healthcare System - Sharp.com
Spirit of Planetree awards: Evidence-Based Program Award, Laura Gilpin Kindness Award, Caregiver Award, Physician Champion Award and Pet Therapy Award - Sharp Coronado Hospital
Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare - Sharp HealthCare
The San Diego Union-Tribune readers vote San Diego's "Best Hospital" and "Best Health Care Provider" - Sharp HealthCare
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Program Triple Performance Achievement Award, Gold Awards and Silver Awards - Sharp Grossmont Hospital
American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Program Gold Sustained Performance Award and Bronze Initial Performance Award - Sharp Memorial Hospital
Hospitals & Health Networks magazine's "Most Wired" health care systems list - Sharp HealthCare
American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet® designation - Sharp Memorial Hospital