Hospital financial assistance

Policy for Billing, Collection and Bad Debt Review

Need documents in another language?

If you would like to request a translation in a language that is not already available, please email your request to pfsprivate.pay@sharp.com.

Where to mail application and supporting documents

Please mail applications and supporting documents to:

Sharp HealthCare

Private Pay Unit PFS/ICD 3rd Floor

8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92123

Hospital Bill Complaint Program

The Hospital Bill Complaint Program is a state program which reviews hospital decisions about whether you qualify for help paying your hospital bill. If you believe you were wrongly denied financial assistance, you may file a complaint with the Hospital Bill Complaint Program. Go to HospitalBillComplaintProgram.hcai.ca.gov for more information and to file a complaint.

If you need help in your language, please call 858-499-2400. The office is open 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday and is located at 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123-1489. Aids and services for people with disabilities, like documents in braille, large print, audio, and other accessible electronic formats are also available. These services are free.

For more information

If you have any questions or need assistance completing the forms, please send us an email or call 858-499-2400, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.