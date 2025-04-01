Hospital financial assistance
Sharp HealthCare offers financial assistance for qualifying patients who need help with emergency or medically necessary care. Financial assistance is available for qualified low-income patients to assist with all or part of a hospital bill.
Financial assistance documents
Policy for Billing, Collection and Bad Debt Review
Need documents in another language?
If you would like to request a translation in a language that is not already available, please email your request to pfsprivate.pay@sharp.com.
Where to mail application and supporting documents
Please mail applications and supporting documents to:
Sharp HealthCare
Private Pay Unit PFS/ICD 3rd Floor
8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92123
Hospital Bill Complaint Program
The Hospital Bill Complaint Program is a state program which reviews hospital decisions about whether you qualify for help paying your hospital bill. If you believe you were wrongly denied financial assistance, you may file a complaint with the Hospital Bill Complaint Program. Go to HospitalBillComplaintProgram.hcai.ca.gov for more information and to file a complaint.
If you need help in your language, please call 858-499-2400. The office is open 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday and is located at 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123-1489. Aids and services for people with disabilities, like documents in braille, large print, audio, and other accessible electronic formats are also available. These services are free.
For more information
If you have any questions or need assistance completing the forms, please send us an email or call 858-499-2400, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.