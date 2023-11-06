Contact Sharp HealthCare
To call a medical group office or department:
Sharp Rees-Stealy: Department phone directory
Sharp Community: 858-499-2550
SharpCare: 619-522-4000
Billing
Find phone numbers and information relating to your Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospital bills.
If you have a billing question that does not relate to a Sharp hospital or to Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, please contact your doctor's office directly. Find your doctor's phone number.
Employment
Sharp HealthCare employment: 858-499-5285
Sharp HealthCare nurse recruiter: 1-877-717-4277
Learn more about careers at Sharp HealthCare.
Foundations
Hospitals
Insurance
Sharp Health Plan: 858-499-8300
Sharp Health Plan Commercial Sales: 858-499-8229
Sharp Health Plan Customer Service: 858-499-8300
Medical services and programs
Find information about each of Sharp's medical services and programs.
Other locations
Patient safety concerns
Any patient or family member with a patient safety or patient care concern or complaint that is not being addressed should promptly ask a nurse or employee to assist you in contacting a hospital manager or supervisor. If you believe that your needs have not been met, please contact the hospital where the services were performed and ask to speak to a patient representative.
If you are still concerned, you may contact The Joint Commission at 1-800-994-6610.