Classes and events hero

Classes and events

Register for in-person and online classes, seminars and support groups.

Explore classes and events

Take care of your health

Sharp HealthCare offers a variety of health classes, educational seminars and support groups throughout San Diego. Join a community of individuals who share the same health interests and learn from compassionate experts at Sharp.

Eventcombo mobile registration

We have a class or event for you

When you sign up using Sharp's new registration system, use the category filter to search for health classes, screenings and more. From newborn and baby care to Medicare, heart health to mental health, we have a space for you.

Frequently asked questions

Setting up your account

Manage events

Stay healthy, stay informed

View upcoming and ongoing patient classes and events at Sharp HealthCare. From in-person childbirth classes to Medicare webinars, we’re here to help you live a healthier, happier and more informed life.

View classes and events