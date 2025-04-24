Classes and events
Register for in-person and online classes, seminars and support groups.
Take care of your health
Sharp HealthCare offers a variety of health classes, educational seminars and support groups throughout San Diego. Join a community of individuals who share the same health interests and learn from compassionate experts at Sharp.
We have a class or event for you
When you sign up using Sharp's new registration system, use the category filter to search for health classes, screenings and more. From newborn and baby care to Medicare, heart health to mental health, we have a space for you.