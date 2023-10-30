An informed and healthy young generation is a healthy future, which is why we developed Sharp's ThinkFirst program in San Diego.

At ThinkFirst, specialized health care professionals and individuals who have undergone serious trauma (also known as VIPs, Voices for Injury Prevention), present an open and honest discussion about injury prevention. Our VIPs share real-life stories about how making a different and safer choice could have prevented the lifelong effects of a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury. For more information, contact Shelly Atkinson at 858-939-4416 or at shelly.atkinson@sharp.com.