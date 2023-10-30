Community programs and health education
At Sharp, we realize that nothing is more important than your health. Whether you need a support group, health education class or assistance during financial difficulties, we're here to help.
A community that cares
2-1-1 San Diego connects you with real people who care — free of charge. Dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, to speak with a specialist who can provide information on more than 2,000 community agencies and more than 5,000 health and human service programs in San Diego.
At Sharp, we work with community health workers to promote health education among groups that traditionally lack access to adequate care. For more information, please contact us at multicultural.services@sharp.com.
Sharp partners with Health Sciences High and Middle College (HSHMC) to expose students to the wide range of careers available in health care. HSHMC students earn high school diplomas, complete college entrance requirements and obtain community college credits, degrees or vocational certificates. Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital offer job shadowing and internships for students who wish to explore real-world applications of their school-based knowledge. For more information, visit Health Sciences High and Middle College or call us at 619-528-9070.
Medi-Cal is a public health insurance program providing health care services for low-income individuals. For more information, call 1-800-541-5555.
At Sharp, we’re here to support you and answer all your Medicare questions, whether you are new to Medicare — turning 65 or over 65 and retiring soon — or already have a Medicare plan.
We offer a variety of ways for you to learn more about Medicare from the safety and convenience of your home. You can attend a free webinar or connect directly with a Medicare specialist.
Social Security is a social insurance program consisting of unemployment, disability and survivor's benefits. Information available about social security for teens. For more information, call 1-800-772-1213.
An informed and healthy young generation is a healthy future, which is why we developed Sharp's ThinkFirst program in San Diego.
At ThinkFirst, specialized health care professionals and individuals who have undergone serious trauma (also known as VIPs, Voices for Injury Prevention), present an open and honest discussion about injury prevention. Our VIPs share real-life stories about how making a different and safer choice could have prevented the lifelong effects of a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury. For more information, contact Shelly Atkinson at 858-939-4416 or at shelly.atkinson@sharp.com.