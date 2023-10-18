Who we are and what we do

At Sharp HealthCare, our sole purpose is to provide you with the same exceptional care we expect for our own families and for ourselves — accomplished with excellence, commitment and compassion.

Based in San Diego, we are a not-for-profit health care system with four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups and a full spectrum of facilities and services.

Our essence is The Sharp Experience. Our passion and dedication to this experience is shared by our approximately 2,700 affiliated physicians and 19,000 employees. Each day, we join hands to make Sharp the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.