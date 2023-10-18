Community health needs assessments

Since 1995, Sharp has participated in a countywide collaborative to conduct a triennial Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) that identifies priority health and social needs for San Diego County. In addition, Sharp develops CHNAs for each of its individually licensed hospitals.*

Sharp hospitals use the findings from their CHNAs to help guide the Sharp HealthCare Community Benefit Plan and Report (PDF), as well as individual Sharp hospital implementation strategies to improve overall community health and wellness.

Learn more

CHNA and implementation strategy PDF documents are available for download for the following entities:

In addition, Sharp's CHNA Community Guide offers a summary of the information linked above for community members to learn more about Sharp's CHNA process and findings, as well as the programs developed in response to identified community health needs.

Contact us

Insight from the San Diego community is critical to Sharp's CHNA process and the programs we provide to meet the needs of our community members. For questions or additional information about Sharp's CHNAs or implementation strategies, please contact Erica Salcuni, manager, Community Benefit and Health Improvement, at erica.salcuni@sharp.com.

*These efforts address the requirements for not-for-profit hospitals under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.