Working together to improve our community

At Sharp, our employees have a passion for helping others. Since 2008, we have partnered with various organizations in San Diego to better our community through Sharp Lends a Hand, our community volunteer program.

Last year, the employees, friends and family of Sharp HealthCare volunteered at numerous community events, giving more than 6,500 hours of personal time. Some of the many volunteer events included:

Sorting food at the San Diego Food Bank and Feeding America

Picking up litter along our coastline and in our parks

Supporting homeless veterans at Operation Stand Down

Assisting Life Rolls On with their adaptive surfing event

Organizing medical supplies for donation to third-world countries with Ssubi is Hope

Sharp Lend a Hand is supporting the San Diego community by working to collect 1,300 or more units of blood to provide direct benefit to those we serve.

Our volunteers — Sharp employees, friends, family and neighbors — are honored to support activities that promote health, wellness and well-being in the San Diego community.