Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

Timeline of medical firsts

Since 1957, Sharp HealthCare has pioneered new health care technologies and services that have helped to improve patient care and set higher standards in the health care community.

Pioneering new technologies and services

Sharp's numerous "first" achievements are recognized locally, nationally and worldwide — making Sharp San Diego's leading health care provider.

Below is a chronological timeline of Sharp's history of "firsts" that have made Sharp synonymous with health care excellence.