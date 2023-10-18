In November, Sharp Coronado Hospital became the first within Sharp HealthCare to administer the monoclonal antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, for a COVID-19 patient.

In June, Sharp Memorial Hospital became the first hospital in San Diego to perform a transcatheter mitral valve replacement, a minimally invasive approach to valve replacement that does not require open-heart surgery.

Sharp Memorial Hospital became the first hospital in San Diego to perform minimally invasive robotic surgeries using the da Vinci SP (single port) robotic-assisted system, which is specifically designed for procedures in small, narrow areas of the body.

Sharp Grossmont is the first hospital in San Diego to utilize an innovative new technology designed to diagnose lung cancer earlier. Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy with the Monarch™ Platform enables doctors to detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, drastically improving chances of survival.