In 2007, Sharp Coronado Hospital was the first hospital in California, and the second hospital nationwide, to be recognized as a Designated Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital. Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of only two hospitals in the world to maintain Planetree Designation consecutively since 2007.

In 2012, Sharp Coronado achieved Planetree Designation with Distinction Status and continues to hold the honor ever since.

