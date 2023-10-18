At Sharp HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing care that anticipates your needs and exceeds your expectations. That means putting you at the center of everything we do.
Healing the way it should be
We are proud and honored to have all four of our acute-care hospitals designated as Gold Certified Patient-Centered Hospitals by the international patient advocacy group Planetree, Inc. This coveted recognition signifies a hospital's excellence in providing treatment that extends well beyond caring for a patient's ailments and aiming to heal the person as whole.
In 2014, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center became a Designated Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital, alongside its on-site Birch Patrick Convalescent Center, as the first co-located entities in the United States to receive the prestigious patient-centered care recognition.
The Sharp Chula Vista patient-centered experience includes:
Integrative therapies We believe complete healing extends beyond a physical cure. Our programs — aromatherapy, comfort hand massage, Healing Touch and reiki — enhance treatment plans by expanding care to body, mind and spirit.
Music for healing The soothing sounds of the Moyo drum, guitar and ukulele promote concentration and relaxation.
Pet therapy Our certified therapy dogs play a vital role in helping patients and their families heal.
The Birch Patrick Convalescent Center provides 24-hour licensed nursing care, recreational activities, physical and occupational therapy, social services spiritual support and more.
In 2007, Sharp Coronado Hospital was the first hospital in California, and the second hospital nationwide, to be recognized as a Designated Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital. Sharp Coronado Hospital is one of only two hospitals in the world to maintain Planetree Designation consecutively since 2007.
In 2012, Sharp Coronado achieved Planetree Designation with Distinction Status and continues to hold the honor ever since.
The Sharp Coronado patient-centered experience includes:
Integrative therapies Because we believe healing takes human touch, we offer a wide range of integrative therapies, including massage therapy, Healing Touch, clinical aromatherapy and acupuncture. All of our therapies are available to inpatients, outpatients, community members and team members for a nominal fee. For inpatients, Healing Touch and clinical aromatherapy are offered free of charge at their bedside.
Music and arts Beautiful sights and sounds engage the soul. The player piano in our hospital lobby greets you with popular jazz ballads or soothing classical music.
Pet therapy Pets have a unique way of reaching people by offering unconditional love and acceptance. Our pet therapy dog visits our patients and provides lots of love and laughter.
Volunteer baking The only thing better than a warm smile is a warm cookie. Our treasured volunteers bake cookies daily in our patient care areas, creating inviting aromas, scrumptious treats and happy hearts.
In 2018, Sharp Grossmont Hospital was awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International.
As East County's largest health care facility, Sharp Grossmont has invested in innovative, cutting-edge medical care to help patients get well quickly in a comfortable, healing environment.
The Sharp Grossmont patient-centered experience includes:
The new Burr Heart & Vascular Center, which brings together state-of-the-art technology with the highest level of care and compassion
Integrative therapies As part of its hands-on approach to healing, Sharp Grossmont offers alternative therapies that include Healing Touch, reiki, hand massage, aromatherapy and pet therapy.
Spiritual care services Chaplains of all faiths and denominations are at the hospital to assist patients with specific service requests. Our chaplains offer support those who have experience a loss, as well as the Baby Blessing Program, spiritual resources such as bibles and devotional materials, and spiritual support for patients and families.
In 2012, Sharp Memorial Hospital was designated a Patient-Centered Hospital. In 2014, it achieved Planetree Designation with Distinction. And in 2015, it was redesignated as a Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital for its continued dedication to extraordinary patient care.
With large sunlit windows located throughout the building, Sharp Memorial Hospital is designed to bring the outside in. Soft, warm colors and nature-based artwork provide a comfortable, healing environment for you and your loved ones. The Jade Garden, located off the lobby, is a perfect area for meditation, relaxation and reflection. Sharp Memorial also offers all-private patient rooms to provide patients with a quiet and restful place for healing.
The Sharp Memorial patient-centered experience includes:
Arts for Healing Program This program is designed to improve your emotional and spiritual health by offering life-enhancing activities (such as art projects, music therapy and more) that provide comfort and encourage a faster recovery. A team of skilled therapists and compassionate volunteers works with you and your loved ones to create a balance between physical and emotional healing.
Health information ambassadors Researching health information on your own can be overwhelming. Our health information ambassadors work closely with professional health librarians to help you check out books, CDs and videos, or to look up health information in our extensive catalog of medical journals — ranging in topics from cancer to nutrition to alternative medicine.
Integrative healing Our integrative medicine programs incorporate unique healing approaches that go beyond traditional medicine to help patients achieve mental, emotional, spiritual and physical well-being.
Spiritual care We offer spiritual care providers who recognize the vital role of spirituality in healing. Chaplains from various faiths are available to help you and your loved ones with your spiritual care needs as well as assist with sacramental ministries.
Interpreter services Our goal is to provide information to you in a way you can understand. Language interpretation services are available to you in numerous languages.
About the Planetree model
Since its founding in 1978 as a not-for-profit organization, Planetree has been a pioneer in personalizing, humanizing and demystifying the health care experience for patients and their families. The Planetree Model empowers patients and families through information and education, and encourages "healing partnerships" with caregivers.
Planetree's approach is holistic and encourages healing in all dimensions — mental, emotional, spiritual and social, as well as physical. It seeks to maximize health care outcomes by incorporating integrative medical therapies such as mind/body medicine and therapeutic massage with conventional medical therapies. Access to arts and nature are also incorporated into the healing environment.
The Planetree Model recognizes the importance of architectural and interior design in the healing process. A growing body of scientific data points to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction as a result of design factors that are homelike, barrier free, support patient dignity and encourage family participation in care.