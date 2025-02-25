Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

Person-centered care at Sharp

At Sharp HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing care that anticipates your needs and exceeds your expectations. That means putting you at the center of everything we do.

Healing the way it should be

We are proud and honored to have all four of our acute-care hospitals designated as Gold Certified Person-Centered Hospitals by the international patient advocacy group Planetree. This coveted recognition signifies a hospital's excellence in providing treatment that extends well beyond caring for a patient's ailments and aiming to heal the person as whole.

About the Planetree model

Since its founding in 1978 as a not-for-profit organization, Planetree has been a pioneer in personalizing, humanizing and demystifying the health care experience for patients and their families. The Planetree Model empowers patients and families through information and education, and encourages "healing partnerships" with caregivers.

Planetree's approach is holistic and encourages healing in all dimensions — mental, emotional, spiritual and social, as well as physical. It seeks to maximize health care outcomes by incorporating integrative medical therapies such as mind/body medicine and therapeutic massage with conventional medical therapies. Access to arts and nature are also incorporated into the healing environment.

The Planetree Model recognizes the importance of architectural and interior design in the healing process. A growing body of scientific data points to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction as a result of design factors that are homelike, barrier free, support patient dignity and encourage family participation in care.