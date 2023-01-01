Quality of Care at Sharp HealthCare

Committed to providing quality patient care in San Diego.

At Sharp, our goal is to offer quality care and services that set community standards and exceed patients' expectations.

Quality plays an important role in everything we do — from the way we greet you upon check-in to how you recover after surgery. We believe in treating all of our patients and their families with respect, kindness and dignity, and that each patient interaction matters. Our continuous commitment to reliable quality care helps improve patient safety, patient satisfaction and patient outcomes.

Patient satisfaction and quality of care ratings.

Sharp’s quality of care and patient satisfaction data is made available through Medicare.gov/HospitalCompare, a national website that reports this information to the public. To find quality of care and patient satisfaction rates by hospital, select a Sharp hospital link below.

Learn about our independent ratings and program status measures at Sharp hospitals.

Current data by independent ratings.

The CMS is a federal agency working to improve the quality of care in our nation's hospitals. Sponsored by the federal government, the Hospital Quality Initiative (HQI) program gathers and publicly reports comprehensive data on hospitals in the categories of patient experience, timely and effective care, complications, readmissions and death, use of medical imaging and value of care.

CalHospital Compare plus

CalHospital Compare was established to develop a collaborative, comprehensive, statewide online hospital performance reporting system. The focus is to report the performance of individual California hospitals in a standard, easy-to-understand format. At Sharp HealthCare, we strongly support public reporting of hospital data to help consumers make informed choices. For many years, we have voluntarily reported our clinical outcomes on the care we deliver to the public.

The Joint Commission plus

Sharp's hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission. This accreditation and certification is a symbol of quality that reflects our commitment to meeting established performance standards. In 2017, Sharp was recognized as one of the nation's top performers by The Joint Commission.

Leapfrog plus

At Sharp, it's important to us to make finding great care easy for our patients. One way we do this is by participating in Leapfrog's Hospital Survey. The annual survey assesses hospital safety, quality and efficiency based on national performance measures. Leapfrog shares results on their website, and also provides a letter grade rating on patient safety at hospitals. Known as the Safety Grade, this rating provides information on how likely it is you will experience errors or harm while in the hospital.

This multi-stakeholder organization is committed to ending preventable morbidity, mortality and racial disparities in California maternity care. CMQCC uses research, quality improvement toolkits, statewide collaboratives and its innovative maternal data center to improve health outcomes for mothers and infants. The organization was founded in 2006 at Stanford University School of Medicine together with the State of California in response to rising maternal mortality and morbidity rates. Sharp HealthCare is a founding member of CMQCC.

Magnet plus

At Sharp, we are proud to have received Magnet® recognition at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital. Given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), Magnet recognition is the highest and most prestigious distinction for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care. The ANCC evaluates health care facilities based on work environment, nursing excellence, innovations in nursing practice and quality patient outcomes.

California Department of Public Health plus

This department publishes press releases about public health issues for the state of California.

Quality Transparency Dashboard plus

In February 2018, the Hospital Quality Institute (HQI), in cooperation with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and California Hospital Association (CHA), launched the Advancing Transparency in Hospital Quality Data project and invited every hospital in California to participate. The CHA and HQI believe that hospitals need to be more transparent to the public and that transparency is critical in driving overall improvement in patient safety and quality. At Sharp, we take patient safety and quality very seriously and we're proud to participate in this project. Our outcome measures are listed in these transparency reports.

Program status measures for Sharp hospitals plus