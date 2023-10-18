Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

Timeline of Sharp HealthCare

At Sharp, our growth is about more than just new buildings and campuses. Learn about our history and how we've impacted our San Diego community.

Our story

Along with San Diego, Sharp HealthCare has grown enormously over the last half century. From one community hospital, there are now seven in the Sharp system, as well as several urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and affiliated medical groups and physician offices.

Sharp's growth, however, is about much more than just new buildings and campuses. Sharp employs a workforce of more than 19,000 dedicated employees, including approximately 2,700 physicians, to support Sharp's vast facilities.

Below is a chronological timeline of Sharp's history, including organization highlights and system developments.