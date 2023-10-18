Timeline of Sharp HealthCare
At Sharp, our growth is about more than just new buildings and campuses. Learn about our history and how we've impacted our San Diego community.
Our story
Along with San Diego, Sharp HealthCare has grown enormously over the last half century. From one community hospital, there are now seven in the Sharp system, as well as several urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and affiliated medical groups and physician offices.
Sharp's growth, however, is about much more than just new buildings and campuses. Sharp employs a workforce of more than 19,000 dedicated employees, including approximately 2,700 physicians, to support Sharp's vast facilities.
Below is a chronological timeline of Sharp's history, including organization highlights and system developments.
In September, the Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion was renamed James S. Brown Pavilion in recognition of a generous donation from the James Silberrad Brown Foundation to honor the late entrepreneur and philanthropist James S. Brown's commitment to supporting quality health care.
In April, the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, a continuation of Sharp HealthCare’s mission to improve the health of our community, opened. The Innovation Center is made possible by the generosity of The Conrad Prebys Foundation and the contributions of thousands of donors in support of ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare.
Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals for Women & Newborns were selected to join the prestigious Neonatal Research Network, a network of top neonatal intensive care centers nationwide, funded by a $2.3 million award from the National Institute of Health. Together, Sharp HealthCare and the centers will conduct clinical trials and observational studies to develop new technologies and life-saving innovations to improve care for at-risk newborns, primarily extremely low birthweight infants. Sharp was the only center chosen to participate in Southern California.
Since 2020, Sharp HealthCare has cared for more than 8,300 inpatients during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to caring for COVID-19 patients, Sharp managed 5 vaccination clinics in partnership with the County of San Diego to administer more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
In June, Sharp McDonald Center opens a third building on its Kearny Mesa campus, which provides expanded outpatient treatment space for individuals recovering from addiction.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center becomes the only hospital in the South Bay to earn both prestigious Magnet designation and Planetree patient-centered care designation.
Sharp Coronado Hospital completed construction on a multipurpose fluoroscopy suite in March and SharpCare opened its Lantern Crest location in Santee in April.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital received four-year accreditation by the American Society for Radiation Oncology Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx). This accreditation recognizes the excellence of the hospitals' radiation oncology programs.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital launches Limb Preservation Program to treat patients with conditions that put them at high risk for lower-extremity amputation.
In October, Sharp Rees-Stealy opens its Santee location.
In January, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's new hospital tower opened in the South Bay. The new hospital tower offers spacious private rooms, state-of-the-art surgical suites, the region's only hybrid procedure room for advanced cardiovascular procedures, integrative therapies and more.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center celebrated its 45th anniversary of caring for the South Bay.
Sharp Rees-Stealy began offering virtual urgent care visits.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital launches Heart Failure Clinic as a bridge to follow-up care after hospital discharge.
On Oct. 15, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital celebrated the opening of Recovery Park, the hospital's newest outdoor therapeutic space for patients and staff. Features include walking paths, group and individual counseling areas, a center lawn for activities, water features and a bocce ball court, among others.
In February, Sharp HealthCare welcomed a new president and CEO, Chris Howard.
In February, after serving more than 22 years as president and CEO, Mike Murphy retired from Sharp HealthCare.
Sharp Community Medical Group celebrated its 30-year anniversary.
In December, the world's smallest baby at the time was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. Born at only 8.6 ounces (245 grams), Baby Saybie weighed as much as a large apple. After a nearly five-month-long stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, she was discharged home as a healthy 5-pound infant.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic opens to treat everyday illnesses and minor injuries.
SharpCare Eastlake, Grossmont, Kearny Mesa and Spring Valley offices open.
Sharp Copley building opens to consolidate lab services and Sharp Rees-Stealy administration offices.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens its state-of-the-art Burr Heart & Vascular Center.
With the support of more than 25,000 contributors, Sharp HealthCare surpasses $100 million fundraising goal of INSPIRE: The Sharp HealthCare Campaign for Excellence, a wide-ranging plan to provide San Diegans with ever-greater levels of care at its regional medical centers and specialty hospitals.
Sharp HealthCare becomes the official health and wellness partner of the City of San Diego, providing free health and wellness classes to city employees and residents in all nine City of San Diego districts.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo opens in new location.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon expands to include radiology services.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street expands to include surgery and urology services.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns celebrated its 25th anniversary. In May, the hospital delivered its 200,000th baby.
Sharp Coronado Hospital became the first hospital in the U.S. to perform a general surgery procedure using the new da Vinci® X Robotic Surgical System.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital became the first in San Diego County to offer transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), an innovative treatment for patients at risk of stroke due to carotid artery disease.
The Neonatal Research Institute at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns received a $2.9 million research grant from the National Institutes of Health. The grant extended the research of umbilical cord milking and delayed cord clamping, which has been shown to provide additional cord blood to babies at birth, and to improve heart, lung and brain function, particularly for premature newborns.
SharpCare Coronado office opens.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch expands services to include a gastrointestinal procedure site.
Sharp Memorial Hospital celebrates the 30th anniversary of its heart transplant program. More than 400 people have received heart transplants since Sharp Memorial became the first hospital in San Diego to perform the procedure in 1985.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens its Central Energy Plant, enabling the hospital to operate off the electrical grid. Even in the event of an outage or other emergency, the hospital will continue to operate as needed.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center breaks ground on a $244 million, 197,000-square-foot hospital tower, which will add 106 private patient rooms, six large operating rooms, a rooftop café and more to the already existing hospital.
New mobile app launches for moms-to-be, called Sharp Baby. The app provides instant information and tools to guide parents through pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and postpartum care.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens a new pharmacy and clinical testing laboratory as part of its new Heart and Vascular Center.
UC San Diego Health and Sharp HealthCare form a joint program to enhance liver transplantation in San Diego by combining resources, collaborating on research and expanding specialized liver care.
Sharp Coronado Hospital unveils the Mindful Café, a restaurant-quality dining experience for the entire community featuring healthy and upscale food options.
Sharp HealthCare launches the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology center specializing in the treatment of patients with brain and spine cancer. The multidisciplinary program, based at Sharp Memorial Hospital, is the first of its kind at a community hospital in the region.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon opens location for physical therapy and weight management.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street, the medical group's 22nd location, opens in Serra Mesa.
BonitaView, a unique hospice residence, opens in January. The facility is the first of its kind in the South Bay area for end-of-life care designed around the needs of patients and their families.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital becomes one of the first hospitals in the region to successfully implant a patient with a new, miniaturized cardiac monitor, the smallest device of its kind in the world. Roughly one-third the size of a AAA battery, the Reveal LINQ™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor helps physicians to continuously and wirelessly monitor patients 24/7 who are at risk for cardiac events.
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion begins offering tomosynthesis, an advanced 3-D screening option for a woman's annual mammogram.
Sharp Rees-Stealy opens its newest medical center in January — Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center Del Mar, located in the newly remodeled Flower Hill Promenade.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center becomes the first co-located hospital and skilled nursing facility in the nation to receive Planetree patient-centered care designation since the Planetree program's launch in 2007.
Sharp Coronado Hospital unveils the Sewall Healthy Living Center, housing spa, gym and therapy services within one central, spa-like wellness location.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital implements a new, streamlined process — called Provider in Triage — to manage the large volumes of patients treated in its emergency department. Since the rollout of the program, patients' average length of stay has decreased by 19 minutes and door-to-door time (the time in which a patient walks in the doors to when they are seen by a provider) decreased by 17 minutes.
Best Start, an initiative funded by First 5 San Diego to provide evidence-based breastfeeding education to every nurse involved with perinatal care at Sharp HealthCare's hospitals, launches at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion (now called James S. Brown Pavilion) begins offering a new surgical procedure for patients with end-stage, age-related macular degeneration. During the procedure, a miniature telescope is implanted into the patient's eyes, restoring a portion of their vision.
On Oct. 7, Sharp Memorial Hospital patients Alexis and Charles Wesley become the first husband-and-wife pair in the United States to donate their kidneys to strangers through the National Kidney Registry. Together, their donation saves 10 lives.
Two Sharp Memorial Hospital patients mark an incredible 25 years since their heart transplants in 1988, shattering life expectancy estimates from that time.
In July, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion's Outpatient Imaging Center unveils a 64-slice PET/CT system, which provides an unprecedented level of detail in images of tissues and organs. The system also includes time-of-flight technology that reduces a patient's exposure to radiation by up to 66 percent.
In April, Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Rees-Stealy make its online patient portal, mySharp, available as an app for Android devices.
In March, Sharp enters into a clinical affiliation with MinuteClinic — walk-in medical clinics inside select CVS/pharmacy stores — to enhance access to high-quality, affordable health care services throughout San Diego County.
In January, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns completes renovations on its Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The expansion project makes the NICU the largest such unit in San Diego with 84 beds.
The Thrift Korral Resale Boutique marks $1 million in donations to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in January. The donations help fund the hospitals major initiatives, including the da Vinci Robotic Surgery System, new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab and Sharp HospiceCare's Hospice Homes.
The Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center celebrates its 10th anniversary.
In November, Sharp Rees-Stealy's Downtown location moves across the street into a new medical center. The building is San Diego's first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified medical office building.
Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns launch a composting program in September, which annually diverts more than 336,000 pounds of food waste from local landfills as part of City of San Diego's Food Waste Composting Program.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns unveils new "I'm a Sharp Baby" T-shirts in September. The shirts are given to each baby born at the hospital by the Sharp Mary Birch Auxiliary volunteers.
In September, Sharp HospiceCare purchases property for its first South Bay hospice home, located in Bonita. Completion of the home is planned for summer 2014.
In June, Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Rees-Stealy make its online patient portal, mySharp, available as an app for iPhone®, iPad® and iPod touch®.
In June, the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center opens its doors. The $36 million, 45,000-square-foot center and accompanying Medical Office Plaza offers a patient-centered environment designed with healing in mind.
In May, Sharp Rees-Stealy opens a state-of-the-art new medical center in Sorrento Mesa, which offers a wide variety of medical services, as well as a pharmacy, urgent care, occupational medicine and an optical shop.
Sharp HealthCare is designated as a Quintiles Prime Site, a distinction that gives Sharp's medical facilities an enhanced role in global clinical research and the development of new and more effective medicines.
Sharp HealthCare is selected to participate in the Pioneer Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Model, a new initiative sponsored by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center.
Sharp announces a multimillion-dollar partnership with local philanthropist Marianne McDonald, PhD, to benefit Sharp's comprehensive inpatient and outpatient chemical dependency recovery programs and form the new McDonald Center at Sharp HealthCare (formerly Sharp Vista Pacifica).
In February, Sharp Grossmont Hospital makes television history when it participates in the first-ever live taping of a birth on daytime TV for ABC's hit show, "The Doctors."
The Sharp Mary Birch stork comes down from its usual perch atop the nearby parking structure to get repainted and have a leg repaired. The 50-year-old stork also receives a new bundle of joy to deliver.
In January, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center breaks ground on a new Cancer Center and Medical Office Plaza, which is scheduled for completion in April 2012.
In January, Sharp Rees-Stealy breaks ground on a new downtown medical office building that will replace the existing 85-year-old facility. It will be the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold-certified "green" medical office building in San Diego and is scheduled for completion in summer 2012.
Sharp Memorial Hospital debuts its green rooftop garden atop the emergency department entrance. The design features linear rows of plants in a framework that depicts a music staff. Patients on floors above the roof can view the garden.
In November, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center begins construction on a $12 million expansion to its emergency department. The completion is scheduled for early 2012 and will showcase a new emergency department that will more than double its current capacity and increase its size.
A nationwide kidney donation chain originates at Sharp Memorial Hospital, which is the only San Diego-based hospital that is a member of the National Kidney Registry.
Sharp HealthCare launches PatientSecure, a biometric patient-identification technology that accurately recognizes patients as they are checking in for appointments or being admitted to the hospital through palm-vein technology.
In May, Sharp Coronado Hospital begins offering complimentary valet parking to patients and visitors.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center unveils South County's first surgical robot, the da Vinci® SI HD Surgical System, and begins offering robotic surgery for prostate, gynecologic and oral surgery operations.
Sharp started All Ways Green™ initiative to invest in innovative, socially responsible, sustainability projects and transform work practices to reduce our impact on the environment.
Sharp launched mySharp, the system's first patient portal to help patients manage their health care and the care of loved ones. mySharp is the first and only custom-built patient portal available for patients in San Diego. mySharp offers a variety of health tools and features, such as: access personal health information, view test results, send messages to doctors, schedule and cancel appointments.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens the newly expanded and completed Emergency and Critical Care Center in September. The E&CCC added 90 beds to Sharp Grossmont, including 24 intensive care unit beds and 66 monitored (med/surge) beds.
In July, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital expands its Day Treatment Program to accommodate nearly twice the number of patients with the opening of a 14,000-square-foot satellite facility in El Cajon.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns acquires the da Vinci® Robotic Surgical System in a new operating suite devoted solely to the care of women. The new suite, which opens in June, is titled the John and Carole Sachs Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Sharp Mary Birch. This new technology allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive gynecologic procedures that allow women to return to normal activities sooner than traditional open surgery.
In February, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center unveils two healing gardens at the hospital's Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility. The gardens offer residents and their families a healing place to find peace and relaxation.
On Feb. 27, Sharp HealthCare discontinues operations at the Sharp Cabrillo Skilled Nursing Center and closed the 76-bed Point Loma facility.
In February, Sharp Coronado Hospital opens the Labyrinth, a circular meditative path surrounded by gardens and a place for patients and visitors to contemplate, relax and find peace while maximizing comfort and well being.
In January, the new Sharp Memorial Hospital, called the Stephen Birch Healthcare Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, opens in San Diego. The first new hospital in San Diego in more than 15 years, the facility continues Sharp's long-held commitment of offering clinical excellence with the latest technology and patient-centered care.
Sharp Coronado Hospital renovates the medical surgical floor to include patient-centered architectural elements with a shared team and guest lounge area.
In December, the first class of nursing students from University of Oklahoma College of Nursing Program at Sharp HealthCare (OU College of Nursing) graduates through San Diego's first accelerated second-degree nursing program. The OU College of Nursing, in affiliation with Sharp HealthCare, has the only nursing program in San Diego that offers a fast-track option for qualified students with one bachelor's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing degree (BSN) in 14 months.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital begins using da Vinci® Robotic Surgical System to perform minimally invasive procedures such as many different urologic and gynecologic surgeries.
Sharp Memorial Hospital receives the prestigious Magnet® designation for its excellence in nursing practices and quality care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) awards this highest honor, which is nationally accepted as the gold standard in nursing excellence. Only 11 other hospitals in California have received this recognition, including Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
On April 30, Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health announce the sale of Sharp Mission Park Medical Centers to Scripps. The merger of Sharp Mission Park Medical Group and Scripps Mercy Medical Group became effective on Aug. 1 under the new name of Scripps Coastal Medical Group.
Sharp HealthCare begins an initiative to unite its nearly 15,000 employees for three community service projects throughout the year to help make a difference in San Diego. This new enterprise is called Sharp Lends a Hand, and begins when thousands of people visit Sharp.com to submit ideas for our service projects. Sharp's employees then elect three community service projects: Stand Down for San Diego's Homeless Veterans, Rescue Taskforce for Wounded Soldiers and California Coastal Clean-up Day.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital partners with San Diego's Rady Children's Hospital to operate an 11-bed pediatric unit at the East County hospital. The new unit, called Rady Children's at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, debuts on May 12 to respond to an increased pediatric care demand in East County.
Approximately 7,000 donors contribute more than $60 million to Sharp HealthCare Foundation, which signals the end of the capital campaign, Transforming Health Care in San Diego: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare.
Sharp Memorial Hospital begins using the da Vinci® Robotic Surgical System to perform women's surgeries, including gynecological cancer and uterine fibroid removal.
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recognize Sharp Memorial Hospital with a 2007 Gold Performance Achievement Award and Sharp Grossmont Hospital with a Silver Award for meeting their most up-to-date guidelines and recommendations for coronary artery disease.
The Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation makes a $10 million donation — the largest charitable gift in Sharp's history — to name the new Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital receives The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for its stroke center.
Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital are among 22 California hospitals recognized for their outstanding commitment to health care quality and patient safety based on results from the Leapfrog Hospital Quality and Safety Survey.
For the third year, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women is one of three hospitals in the U.S. chosen by Discovery Health Channel to be featured in 10 hours of live television for a show entitled "Birth Day Live!"
More than 77 percent of East County voters approve Proposition G, Grossmont Healthcare District's $247 million bond measure created to address the community's growing needs for emergency care and other medical services. A portion of the funds will help Sharp Grossmont Hospital complete its Emergency and Critical Care Tower.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital is awarded prestigious Magnet® designation for its excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care.
Sharp Memorial Hospital is named 25th among America's "50 Exceptional Hospitals" for quality and patient safety in a nationwide study conducted by the Leapfrog Group, as published in Consumers Digest.
Sharp Coronado Hospital renovates and expands its Emergency Department to meet the growing needs of the community.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women is one of three U.S. hospitals chosen by Discovery Health Channel to be featured in 10 hours of live television for a show entitled "Birth Day Live!" This is the second year that Sharp Mary Birch participated in the show.
Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus breaks ground on a major expansion project. Scheduled for completion in 2008, the medical campus will be one of the most modern, technologically advanced, patient-focused care centers in the nation.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens a new Emergency Room and Critical Care Center.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women is one of three U.S. hospitals chosen by Discovery Health Channel to be featured in 10 hours of live television for a show entitled "Birth Day Live!"
New Intensive Care Unit opens at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center with 28 private patient rooms.
New Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion opens on the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus to provide cancer treatment, general imaging, women's imaging, outpatient surgery, endoscopy services, education and wellness programs and a health library.
New Cushman Wellness Center opens, featuring 16-slice CT scanning, health education and wellness programs.
On the 50th anniversary of the original groundbreaking for Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp HealthCare Foundation launches a $50 million campaign called Transforming Health Care in San Diego: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare. A portion of the funds raised helps create the Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion and the new Sharp Memorial Hospital.
New medical office building opens on the campus of Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to house outpatient services and physician offices.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center purchases a state-of-the-art nuclear medicine camera used to scan bones, lungs, organs and the brain, one of only three in use west of the Mississippi River.
Sharp HealthCare launches The Sharp Experience — an initiative designed to transform the way health care is delivered by increasing employee, patient and physician satisfaction.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group opens a new, 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art clinical medical facility in Rancho Bernardo.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group opens a new primary and specialty care medical facility in Otay Ranch.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group unveils a new acquisition, the fastest CT scan machine available in the U.S., and the only one in San Diego and one of two in California.
Sharp launches three-year electronic medical record (EMR) initiative.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital opens the first hospice house, known as LakeView Home, which offers in-home end-of-life care.
Sharp launches its first comprehensive website, www.sharp.com, for patients and consumers offering health tips, news stories, physician referral and comprehensive coverage of Sharp programs and services.
Inpatient acute care services offered by Sharp Cabrillo Hospital are transitioned to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Sharp Cabrillo discontinues emergency services, but continues to provide skilled nursing and outpatient services.
Sharp and the University of California, San Diego, Medical Center establish a joint bone marrow transplant program emphasizing the advanced development of new technologies and clinical trials.
Sharp HealthCare Murrieta delivers the system's first "Internet baby" via a secure broadcast.
Sharp HealthCare acquires Mesa Vista Hospital and Vista Pacifica Hospital (now Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital and the Sharp McDonald Center).
Sharp HealthCare Murrieta is sold to Tenet Healthcare Corporation.
Sharp Knollwood Convalescent Hospital closes on March 31.
Coronado Hospital officially affiliates with Sharp HealthCare, becoming Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Affiliation with the Gateway Medical Group in Southeast San Diego is created.
Affiliation with Graybill and FPA medical groups is created.
Family Practice Associates is created on the Grossmont campus.
Sharp HealthCare affiliates with a new statewide health-care alliance, California Health Network.
Sharp Grossmont Plaza Surgery Center opens.
Sharp enters into negotiations with the United States Olympic Committee as a major sponsor of the Olympic Training Center in Otay Mesa.
The David and Donna Long Cancer Center opens at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Family Practice Residency Program is created.
New outpatient cardiovascular diagnosis center opens at Sharp Grossmont Hospital as part of the Cardiovascular Institute.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital converts 27 medical-surgical beds into a skilled nursing facility.
The Institute for Mind-Body Medicine and Human Potential and the Center for Mind-Body Medicine is created.
Affiliation with Children's Orthopaedic Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) is created.
Affiliation with San Diego Regional Cancer Center is created.
Sharp HealthCare Murrieta opens a 49-bed acute-care hospital serving northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County.
Dedication is held for major addition at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, including maternity services, emergency services, oncology, outpatient care and diagnostic services.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women opens as the largest (169 beds) and most extensive freestanding center for women's health in southern California.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center opens its obstetrics unit and Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery.
The Mission Park Medical Group affiliates with Sharp HealthCare becoming the Sharp Mission Park Medical Group, (SMP). SMP has 456 primary care physicians who contract with a number of specialists and sub-specialists to provide care in the north county area.
Sharp Senior HealthCare consolidates operations at a single clinic in the Clairemont area.
Sharp Health Plan is created. Sharp HealthCare employees are enrolled into Health Plan HMO, as well as outside companies.
Grossmont Hospital affiliates with Sharp HealthCare, becoming Sharp Grossmont Hospital and bringing with it a significant service area of 750-square miles in East San Diego County.
Sharp opens a Post-Surgical Recovery Center.
Sharp Breast Center opens adjacent to Sharp Cabrillo Hospital.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center breaks ground for major addition to add 52 acute-care beds and a new maternal/infant pavilion with 21 labor and delivery, recovery and postpartum suites.
Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus breaks ground for the new Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women.
Sharp acquires the 99-bed Golden Triangle Medical Center on a 48-acre site in the Murrieta Valley of southern Riverside County. It operates as a skilled nursing facility known as Sharp HealthCare Murrieta.
Community Hospital of Chula Vista, a 131-bed acute-care facility serving South Bay, joins Sharp HealthCare.
The Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation donate $5 million to name San Diego's first women's hospital after the couple's only daughter, Mary. The campaign for Sharp Mary Birch Hospital is Sharp HealthCare Foundation's first-ever campaign, raising $15 million for the $46 million hospital.
Polinsky Cancer Center opens at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group opens clinical facilities in Rancho Bernardo and Point Loma.
First Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center at Sharp is built.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Corporation is formed by acquisition of the assets of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, with 86 physicians.
Sharp Senior HealthCare is acquired, resulting in quality, cost-effective health services for seniors.
Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery opens at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Grossmont Hospital Foundation is established.
Sharp Memorial Hospital receives designation as a Level II Adult Trauma Center.
Knollwood West Convalescent Hospital joins the network and becomes Sharp Knollwood.
Sharp Memorial Hospital becomes a fully licensed home health agency, and a new helipad is completed.
Doctor's Hospital in Point Loma is purchased and renamed Sharp Cabrillo Hospital.
Sharp and Children's Hospital join forces to form The San Diego Perinatal Center.
Sharp HealthCare Foundation is established.
The O'Brien family donates $100,000 in memory of their father, Earl Taylor, for the Sharp Non-Invasive Vascular Laboratory.
Coronado Hospital Foundation is established.
San Diego's first total body scanner, costing more than $500,000, is installed at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
A $3 million Sharp Rehabilitation Center Therapy Building is officially dedicated by San Diego Mayor Pete Wilson.
The $10 million, 100,000-square-foot landmark Memorial North Tower opens with 10 operating rooms, intensive care, coronary care, medical units and other specialized areas.
A master plan for the Sharp Medical Complex is developed and construction begins on a nine-story North Surgery Tower that is formally dedicated in 1975.
The Sharp estate donates more than $1 million to the hospital, which begins a program to develop a truly comprehensive medical center.
The Heart Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital is recognized nationally for its contributions to research, diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disease.
The first major long-term rehabilitation center specializing in care for patients with spinal cord, stroke and brain injury.
A $1.5 million maternity wing, the "Stork Club," opens at Sharp Memorial Hospital with 60 beds, five delivery rooms and 92 bassinets.
A heart-lung machine developed jointly by Convair engineers, heart specialists and Sharp Memorial Hospital personnel is installed for use in open-heart surgery.
Donald N. Sharp Memorial Community Hospital opens as a nonprofit, nonsectarian charitable institution providing general care for the people of San Diego.
Ground is broken for the Donald N. Sharp Memorial Community Hospital.
Thanks to some 11,300 individuals, families and business organizations, donations surpass $2.5 million to build the 200-bed Donald N. Sharp Memorial Community Hospital.
Thomas E. Sharp, rancher and radio communications pioneer, gives $500,000 to San Diego Hospital Association in memory of his son, U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Donald N. Sharp, killed in World War II.
The P.L. Gildred family donates 12.5 acres in an area of San Diego now called Serra Mesa to San Diego Hospital Association as a proposed hospital site.
San Diego Hospital Association (SDHA) is formed to raise funds for hospital facilities in San Diego area.