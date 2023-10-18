Timeline of Sharp HealthCare

Sharp Coronado Hospital unveils the Sewall Healthy Living Center, housing spa, gym and therapy services within one central, spa-like wellness location.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital implements a new, streamlined process — called Provider in Triage — to manage the large volumes of patients treated in its emergency department. Since the rollout of the program, patients' average length of stay has decreased by 19 minutes and door-to-door time (the time in which a patient walks in the doors to when they are seen by a provider) decreased by 17 minutes.

Best Start, an initiative funded by First 5 San Diego to provide evidence-based breastfeeding education to every nurse involved with perinatal care at Sharp HealthCare's hospitals, launches at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion (now called James S. Brown Pavilion) begins offering a new surgical procedure for patients with end-stage, age-related macular degeneration. During the procedure, a miniature telescope is implanted into the patient's eyes, restoring a portion of their vision.

On Oct. 7, Sharp Memorial Hospital patients Alexis and Charles Wesley become the first husband-and-wife pair in the United States to donate their kidneys to strangers through the National Kidney Registry. Together, their donation saves 10 lives.

Two Sharp Memorial Hospital patients mark an incredible 25 years since their heart transplants in 1988, shattering life expectancy estimates from that time.

In July, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion's Outpatient Imaging Center unveils a 64-slice PET/CT system, which provides an unprecedented level of detail in images of tissues and organs. The system also includes time-of-flight technology that reduces a patient's exposure to radiation by up to 66 percent.

In April, Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Rees-Stealy make its online patient portal, mySharp, available as an app for Android devices.

In March, Sharp enters into a clinical affiliation with MinuteClinic — walk-in medical clinics inside select CVS/pharmacy stores — to enhance access to high-quality, affordable health care services throughout San Diego County.

In January, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns completes renovations on its Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The expansion project makes the NICU the largest such unit in San Diego with 84 beds.

The Thrift Korral Resale Boutique marks $1 million in donations to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in January. The donations help fund the hospitals major initiatives, including the da Vinci Robotic Surgery System, new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab and Sharp HospiceCare's Hospice Homes.

The Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center celebrates its 10th anniversary.