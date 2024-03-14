Exceptional care, close to home

When someone is having a stroke, quickly recognizing the signs and getting treatment as soon as possible can help reduce damage to the brain and save lives.

For Coronado residents and visitors, advanced stroke care is close by without needing to go elsewhere in San Diego.

Nationally recognized stroke program

Sharp Coronado Hospital is certified as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, the nation’s top hospital accreditation organization. This certification means the hospital provides high-quality stroke care from the moment patients arrive and throughout their stay and recovery.

Seamless care throughout Sharp

Sharp Coronado also partners with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp HealthCare’s designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, to provide the highest level of stroke care in even the most complex cases. Top-level doctors from across the Sharp system practice at Sharp Coronado to provide this lifesaving care.

BE FAST and call 911

Sudden onset of symptoms, including a severe or unexplained headache, may indicate a stroke. Remember “BE FAST” to help identify the signs of a stroke:

B — Balance Sudden loss of balance E — Eyes Blurry vision or loss of vision in one or both eyes F — Face Facial weakness or drooping on one side of the face, or uneven smile A — Arms Arm or leg weakness or numbness on one side of the body S — Speech Altered speech, slurring or inability to speak or find the right words T — Time Act fast and call 911

If you recognize these symptoms in yourself or a loved one, act quickly and call 911.