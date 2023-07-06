UX0671-gastroenterology-campaign-hero-3600x1200

San Diego gastroenterology

Find a gastroenterology doctor
Doctor pointing to a tablet while consulting with smiling patient.

Treatment for digestive system conditions

At Sharp, our board-certified gastroenterologists use advanced technology to ensure you receive the best care for conditions affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) system. From Crohn’s disease to GERD, our experts treat both acute and chronic illness.

Digestive conditions we treat

We provide a comprehensive, compassionate and multidisciplinary approach to care for a range of conditions, including:

  • Barrett’s esophagus

  • Crohn’s disease

  • Diverticulitis

  • GERD and esophageal reflux

  • Ulcers

  • Ulcerative colitis

Advanced technology and treatment options for gastrointestinal disorders

At Sharp, we offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient treatments, ranging from medications to endoscopic procedures to minimally invasive surgery for gastrointestinal conditions.

  • Biopsy

  • Cancer treatment for the colon and abdomen

  • Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures

  • Esophageal dilation

  • Intravenous medication

  • Polyp removal

  • Robotic-assisted surgery for abdominal procedures, including bowel resection

  • Tumor treatment and removal

Through the Sharp Center for Research, we also offer clinical trials for patients to find new, improved treatments.

Sharp HealthCare is a leader in robotic-assisted surgery

Sharp was the first hospital system in San Diego to embrace this technology, offering patients improved treatments with faster recovery and better outcomes.

Gastroenterology services in San Diego

We offer highly specialized care at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.

Read our digestive health stories

Find a gastroenterologist near you
Choose the San Diego gastroenterologist who's right for you