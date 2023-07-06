Digestive conditions we treat

We provide a comprehensive, compassionate and multidisciplinary approach to care for a range of conditions, including:

Barrett’s esophagus

Crohn’s disease

Diverticulitis

GERD and esophageal reflux

Ulcers

Ulcerative colitis

Advanced technology and treatment options for gastrointestinal disorders

At Sharp, we offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient treatments, ranging from medications to endoscopic procedures to minimally invasive surgery for gastrointestinal conditions.

Biopsy

Cancer treatment for the colon and abdomen

Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures

Esophageal dilation

Intravenous medication

Polyp removal

Robotic-assisted surgery for abdominal procedures, including bowel resection

Tumor treatment and removal

Through the Sharp Center for Research, we also offer clinical trials for patients to find new, improved treatments.