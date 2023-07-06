San Diego gastroenterology
Treatment for digestive system conditions
At Sharp, our board-certified gastroenterologists use advanced technology to ensure you receive the best care for conditions affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) system. From Crohn’s disease to GERD, our experts treat both acute and chronic illness.
Digestive conditions we treat
We provide a comprehensive, compassionate and multidisciplinary approach to care for a range of conditions, including:
Barrett’s esophagus
Crohn’s disease
Diverticulitis
GERD and esophageal reflux
Ulcers
Ulcerative colitis
Advanced technology and treatment options for gastrointestinal disorders
At Sharp, we offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient treatments, ranging from medications to endoscopic procedures to minimally invasive surgery for gastrointestinal conditions.
Biopsy
Cancer treatment for the colon and abdomen
Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures
Esophageal dilation
Intravenous medication
Polyp removal
Robotic-assisted surgery for abdominal procedures, including bowel resection
Tumor treatment and removal
Through the Sharp Center for Research, we also offer clinical trials for patients to find new, improved treatments.
Sharp HealthCare is a leader in robotic-assisted surgery
Gastroenterology services in San Diego
We offer highly specialized care at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.
